The suspect in the Istanbul bombing was arrested – the interior minister blames the Kurdish organization

One suspect has been arrested in connection with Sunday’s attack in Turkey.

Turkey The suspect of yesterday’s bomb attack in Istanbul has been arrested, says the country’s interior minister Suleyman Soylu news agency to Anadolu. Soylu blames the attack on the Kurdish organization PKK.

The attack killed at least six people and wounded more than 80. The explosion took place in the center of Istanbul on the busy Istiklal shopping street in the Beyoglu district after four in the afternoon.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vice President Fuat Oktay previously said that the suspected perpetrator was a woman.

Turkey experienced terrorism has also become a central issue in Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership processes this year.

So far, Turkey has not agreed to ratify the countries’ memberships, because it considers Sweden in particular to be too soft on terrorism.

President Sauli Niinistö has conveyed his condolences to Turkish President Erdogan.