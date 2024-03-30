Latest update:



The suspect in the hostage situation in a cafe in Ede was known to the police. He was convicted last year of making threats. This was announced on Saturday afternoon at a press conference between Ede mayor René Verhulst and the police chief and the chief public prosecutor.

The hostage taker entered the Petticoat bar early Saturday morning as four staff members were cleaning up. The police scaled up immediately after the report; almost all specialist police teams were deployed. A robot was also used to deliver food, after a request from the café. Around half past twelve in the afternoon the hostage situation was over and the suspect was taken away in a mask.

The suspect had several knives with him, which he allegedly showed to the victims, chief officer Marthyne Kunst said at the press conference. “He was also in possession of a backpack, which is currently being examined. We don't know what is in the backpack.” Later on Saturday, a police spokesperson confirmed to the ANP news agency that no explosives were found in the bag.

Kunst said he was “extremely happy” that the hostage situation ended without violence, after negotiations with the hostage taker. All hostages “came out of the building unharmed, but very shaken.”

It is unknown what the man's motive was. “We are still investigating the motive and mental state of the suspect,” said the chief officer. There are no indications of a terrorist motive.

In a response to X outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte writes that he has “great respect and appreciation” for the police, emergency services and the Special Interventions Service who “managed to bring the Ede hostage crisis to a successful conclusion”. Outgoing Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgöz is also satisfied with the “tight and rapid action” of all emergency services, she writes on X. “Thanks to them, the situation quickly became safe.”

The center of Ede will be released again as soon as possible. The residents of about 150 homes had to leave their homes on Saturday morning because of the hostage situation. A spokesperson for the Gelderland municipality tells ANP that they expect they will be able to return home between 3:00 PM and 4:00 PM. Train traffic to and from Ede, which was completely shut down due to the hostage situation, has also been resumed since 2:30 p.m. The cafe where the hostage situation took place and the immediate surroundings are still closed for investigation.

