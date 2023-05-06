The suspect in the attempt on Prilepin said the remote control of the bomb

Zakhar Prilepin, who was detained on suspicion of attempting to assassinate Russian writer and member of the Just Russia party, claimed that he remotely activated the bomb. This was reported by the press service of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) in Telegram.

During the interrogation, the man confessed and revealed the details of the crime. He said that he planted an explosive device on the road along the route of Prilepin’s car, and then remotely detonated it. After that, he fled the scene, and was later detained by law enforcement officers in another locality.

According to the suspect, he was recruited by the Ukrainian special services several years ago. According to Telegram-channel “112”, the last task of the man was to obtain a Russian passport and move, and the next step was to eliminate Prilepin. It is known that the suspect is a native of Ukraine, who was previously convicted of robbery in his homeland.

The explosion of the Audi Q7 car, in which Prilepin and his 27-year-old driver Alexander Shubin were, occurred on May 6 near the village of Pionerskoye, located about 30 kilometers from the town of Bor in the Nizhny Novgorod region. As a result of the incident, Shubin died, and Prilepin received numerous injuries, including fractures of both legs.

The Investigative Committee of Russia qualified the incident as a terrorist attack. The terrorist organization from Ukraine “Atesh” took responsibility for the explosion.