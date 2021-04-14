The suspect in the murder of the criminal authority Ali Heydarov, known by the nickname Alik the Red, admitted that he shot him for personal reasons. On Wednesday, April 14, reports REN TV…

“He killed Albert the Red. He scolded me. Scolded. By phone, ”he said.

At the same time, the 33-year-old man assures that the murder was not ordered and he did not receive money for it.

Investigators announced the arrest of the suspect in one of the Moscow apartments earlier that day. It was noted that searches were being carried out in his house. Later it became known that the detainee was a citizen of Azerbaijan Matlab Pasha Ogly Sultanov.

A criminal case was initiated against the man on the grounds of crimes under Part 1 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder”), part 1 of Art. 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal arms trafficking”). The investigation is ongoing.

The murder of Heydarov took place on April 12 in a fitness club in the north-west of Moscow. The man was shot several times from a firearm. The killer fled the scene.

Later REN TV published video with a suspect in this crime.

Ali Heydarov or Alik Ryzhiy, was released on parole last year. He was the henchman of the crime boss Ded Khasan, who was killed in 2013. In 2016, Heydarov was sent to a strict regime colony for a major robbery for seven years.