In just one hour, John Musetescu Werberg, a visiting 29-year-old Swede, wreaked havoc in Barcelona’s old town. His incomprehensible criminal outburst, for no clear or apparent reason, began in a flat in the Ribera neighborhood and ended in Plaça de Sant Jaume, where he was arrested. On the afternoon of January 20, 2020, he killed three people: Héctor Núñez, 30; Rosa Diaz, 77; and David Caminada, 52. It was them, but it could have been others. And above all: there could have been more, according to what the witnesses who survived, on occasions narrowly, the irrational attack by Musetescu have recounted these days in the trial.

“The counter saved me. I don’t know what she yelled at me in another language. She took out the knife and started to play with me catch catch. We walked around the counter two or three times. Then he left through the back door”, explained Mohamed M., dependent on an espadrille shop that Musetescu entered after committing the first two crimes. To questions from the prosecutor, the witness has denied that the young Swede’s intention was to steal. “I got the impression that he was a drugged man, who didn’t know where he was,” he explained.

The Prosecutor’s Office maintains that the aggressor, who these days sits in the defendant’s dock, acted that afternoon in full use of his faculties. Although he had suffered from mental illness in Sweden and was addicted to some pharmacological substances and cocaine, the prosecution maintains that he knew what he was doing. Witnesses and clues place him, without major complications, at the crime scenes. That is why the only reasonable way of defense, before a popular jury, is to ask for some kind of mitigation or exemption for mental disorder. But the defense, despite him, cannot wage that battle because Musetescu, who has been in jail since that day, does not want his mental health brought up at trial.

Musetescu, who faces a request for 59 years in prison for two murders and one manslaughter, asked his lawyer on Wednesday to stop representing him. He did it with the argument, according to sources close to the case, that he had not mentioned that everything was due to maneuvers by the KGB, the secret service of the extinct Soviet Union. Whether Musetescu really believes it or plays the mistake, nobody knows. In the three trial sessions held so far, he has maintained a relaxed and even defiant demeanor, often smiling and looking the jury in the eye. This Wednesday, the defendant has formally asked the court to change his lawyer, but with another argument: he has said that his lawyer, who is ex officio, has not prepared the case well. After a visit, the presiding magistrate has rejected the request, which he would have forced to suspend the trial.

“He did not drop the knife”

In addition to Mohamed M., other survivors of that day have paraded through the room, such as Luis Ángel O., David Caminada’s co-worker in the communication department of Barcelona City Council, the third and last fatality of the young Swede. He explained that around 4:00 p.m. —barely an hour after the first murder— he went out into the street alerted by the screams of a colleague. It was the time they finished the day. “I saw David struggling with a tall guy in a helmet. He thought he was trying to stretch the bag or mug him. I pounced on him and separated them. He took out a knife that he had in his hand.

Musetescu had just stabbed Caminada, who would die two days later from his wounds in hospital. Without letting go of the knife, the assailant tried to flee, pursued by Luis Ángel O. and other people, who tried to lead him to Plaza de Sant Jaume, the political heart of Catalonia and where there are always Mossos and Urban Guard patrols. He “took two steps back and one step forward, always threatening us with the knife.” At the height of the square, Musetescu desperately tried to flee, which could have cost the lives (or serious injuries) of other people. He tried to open a white van. And then get into a taxi. “I dragged him out to prevent him from entering, because if he did, he would surely stab the taxi driver,” said the witness, who was stabbed in the air by the young man before the police arrived to arrest him. “I remember that he did not let go of the knife, he had a very strong grip on it,” explained the man, who after that episode suffered episodes of depression and had to be treated with benzodiazepines.

Musetescu showed extreme aggressiveness in all the actions he carried out that afternoon, starting with the Ribera apartment, where he stabbed Héctor Núñez 254 times and caused him “unnecessary suffering” before killing him. Later, he set fire to the house and lowered himself from the balcony (on a third floor) to the ground. When a second-floor neighbor tried to grab him by the legs to help him get in (he thought he was running from the flames), the young man “began to kick him in the face,” a witness who worked in a nearby store explained on Wednesday.

“That already seemed very strange to me,” added the witness, who saw him leave on a bike with a helmet. A store customer also saw him, but she moved away from her after seeing her aggressiveness with the neighbor. “I was afraid. I thought: ‘He might pull a gun or whatever at me.’ Nothing stopped Musetescu, who 15 minutes later entered a doorway, where he ran into Rosa Díaz, whom he hit on the head until she was dead. He left and, as another witness explained, “he went to a delivery man, threw him off the motorcycle and took it away.”

