Rose Girone, the longest holocaust survivor, has died to the 113 years In an elderly residence in the American town of Bellmore, in New York, as reported by his family.

Girone’s daughter, Reha Bennicasa, has confirmed her death, which took place this Monday, as reported by the American television network CNN.

Girone, whose birth name was Rosa Raugvogel, was born in 1912 in a Jewish family in southeastern Poland, that then was part of the Soviet Union, but being a girl moved to the German city of Hamburg.

In 1937, he married a German Jew, Julius Mannheim, who was deported to Buchenwalda concentration camp in the center of Germany, when she was nine months pregnant. In 1938, his daughter Reha were born.









While her husband was in Buchenwald, she got visas to flee to the Chinese city of Shanghai, one of the only ports that accepted Jewish refugees. With this document, he achieved Mannheim’s release.

Despite having managed to flee Nazism, the family suffered the occupation of Japan, an ally of the Nazi German axis. Most of the refugees had to move to Guetos, where they could not leave without permission from a Japanese official.

After the war, Girone and his family moved to the United States and lived in several places in New York. His first marriage ended in divorce and then married Jack Girone.