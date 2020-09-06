Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Josep Maria Bartomeu, weak and equivocal in his administration, survives in essentially the most excessive conditions as president of Barça. It already occurred in January 2015, when the alternative of Leo Messi in Anoeta and his variations with Luis Enrique precipitated a disaster that ended with the calling of elections and the dismissal of technical secretary Andoni Zubizarreta. Nobody was betting then on a triumph for Bartomeu. It occurred that Barça gained the League, the Cup and the Champions League and Bartomeu was proclaimed president with a conjunctural slogan: the triplet and the trident, Neymar, Suárez and Messi.

The Brazilian left the membership in 2017 in trade for 222 million, the termination clause paid by PSG, Luis Suárez doesn’t match into Ronald Koeman’s plans and Messi had determined to go away after 2-8 in Lisbon. The sport of 10 was virtually secure in numerous Barcelona environments, not within the small board, which crowded round Bartomeu. The president resisted and, for now, emerged from a vital second although the participant reluctantly stays on the Camp Nou. As in 2015, Bartomeu has an expiration date as a result of he can’t stand within the elections that might be known as as of March 15, 2021.

The issue of balancing the accounts

The problem now’s to achieve the tip of the time period as a result of after retaining 10, a choice whose penalties are unknown, should face a potential movement of censure and in addition an meeting in October that’s particularly advanced as a result of problem of balancing the accounts of the final season and the necessity to current a finances that closes the mandate with out loss. The ensures situation the board of administrators of Bartomeu, inheritor to the presidency of his buddy Sandro Rosell, who resigned in 2014 for the Neymar case. The membership ended up convicted of a tax offense and Rosell and Bartomeu had been exonerated.

The judicialization of the membership has been a relentless within the final decade and the drift has been so manifest that there have been resignations within the council; as much as six occurred final April on the event of the Barçagate, which continues to be open for indicators of corruption, in line with a report by the Mossos d’Esquadra.

Bartomeu has assumed completely different positions, particularly sports activities, since he felt that the chair was moved from the field, unable to star in a relaxed transition, distrustful and castled, nonetheless pending to hold out the well-known reworking challenge of the stadium generally known as Espai Barça.

The president insists that the one disaster that the membership is experiencing is sports activities and never institutional, a extremely debatable evaluation if one takes under consideration its precarious financial state of affairs as a result of excessive wage mass of the workers captained by Leo Messi. Some financial consultants estimate that the debt exceeds 500 million. Former president Joan Laporta, who’s evaluating the opportunity of working for the following elections, stated on July 15: “Barcelona might be a membership with a billion revenue, however with a billion in bills and a billion in debt. And that might be very troublesome for whoever comes ”.

Though he admits that the state of affairs is advanced, Bartomeu is relieved as a result of after the 2015 triplet he has been in a position to stop Messi’s departure, albeit reluctantly, like his mandate, presided over by poor administration, filled with kits, which has unhinged many barcelonistas and as much as 10.