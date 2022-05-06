Endnight Games’ Steam page for the game offers more details on the planned title for PC.

Lovers of survival video games have been waiting for some time for news from The Forest franchise. The sequel to the first installment, which Endnight Games has titled Sons of the Forest, was announced at the end of 2019, but we are in the middle of 2022 and we still have to wait a few months to get the glove on it.

Despite this setback, in recent days its Steam page, which leaves us with some more detailed news. “Create, build and fight to survivesolo or with friends, in this open world survival horror,” reads the official description.

In the Valve platform store we read that survival will once again have a strong horror component. They say that no place is safe and we will have to face a series of creatures (they speak of demons) that have mutated and others that are unlike anything we have seen before.

We will be able to arm ourselves with firearms and bladed weapons thanks to new ways of manufacturing and others that we already know from the first part. The main attraction will once again be the freedom to explore the world however we want, without AI characters giving us orders or missions.

The seasons will play an essential roleLikewise, one of the key points of the Sons of the Forest proposal is the importance of the seasons. To overcome the cold winter months it will be essential to store food and resources, while in times like summer or spring there will be more facilities to find fauna and flora that is not useful (they give the example of fresh salmon from streams).

As the initial description that Endnight has given of the game mentioned, a good way to enjoy it will be play cooperatively with friends, although it is not specified if the number of people with whom we can start a game will be increased. Yes, we can, as always, share objects and work together in our shelter and in the raids that we carry out.

At the moment, Sons of the Forest has only confirmed a PC version, although it has delayed its launch from this May until October 2022. The first installment left a good taste in the mouth of both the public and critics, with the strong component of tension as the main positive point in the analysis of The Forest that was published in 3DJuegos.

