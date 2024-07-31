The developers of Creepy Jar have announced the PS5 and Xbox SeriesThe game will be available from August 14thwith the price set at 24.99 euros. In the first two weeks after the publication it will be possible to purchase the game benefiting from a 20% discount.
Those who already own a PS4 or Xbox One copy of Green Hell will be able to upgrading to the PS5 or Xbox Series for free. There is, however, some bad news for those who play on an older generation console: Developer support on PS4 and Xbox One will soon endwhich have to focus solely on modern platforms. A decision motivated by the fact that “the previous generation consoles are not able to handle the new updates while offering the quality that the studio wants to offer its players”.
What is Green Hell?
According to the details shared by the studio, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions will have content at launch that was previously released only for the PC version. Specifically, we are talking about thematic updates #17 (Inventory and transportation), #18 (Fortifications) and #19 (Flamekeeper). These versions will not be compatible with those of the previous generation and therefore cross-play will not be supported.
For those who don’t know, Green Hell is an open world survival game set in the Amazon rainforest. In the game, we play as a man who finds himself alone in the jungle without food or equipment and who must find a way to survive and escape. Like other exponents of the genre, we will have to get food by hunting, water, build shelters and obtain resources useful for healing ourselves and improving our equipment. The game has reached the milestone of 6 million players, with many who have appreciated its immersive atmosphere and the challenging challenges it offers.
#survival #Green #Hell #arrives #PS5 #Xbox #Series #free #upgrades #PS4 #Xbox
Leave a Reply