The developers of Creepy Jar have announced the PS5 and Xbox SeriesThe game will be available from August 14thwith the price set at 24.99 euros. In the first two weeks after the publication it will be possible to purchase the game benefiting from a 20% discount.

Those who already own a PS4 or Xbox One copy of Green Hell will be able to upgrading to the PS5 or Xbox Series for free. There is, however, some bad news for those who play on an older generation console: Developer support on PS4 and Xbox One will soon endwhich have to focus solely on modern platforms. A decision motivated by the fact that “the previous generation consoles are not able to handle the new updates while offering the quality that the studio wants to offer its players”.