Young Italians report having worse emotional health than physical health. In fact, 47% of generation Z (18-24 years) and 59% of millennials (25-35 years) believe that they are in a “good or very good” physical condition, unlike the emotional one which stands at 41% for Generation Z and 51% for millennials. And, by gender, men think they are healthier than women. The healthiest social environments are family (86%) and friends (84%), followed by work and study (74%). Only 55% consider social media to be a healthy environment. These are the data from the Merck ‘Sustainable or nothing’ survey. The future that the Millennials and the Zetas of Europe want, with the technical support of GAD3 and of which the first set of data was published in June.

Promoted on the occasion of the European Year of Youth, proclaimed by the European Commission, the research – reports a Merck note – involved 6,119 young people aged between 18 and 35 in 10 countries: Spain, Germany, Austria, France, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal and the United Kingdom. The survey shows that the point of reference for young people when it comes to following ‘healthy’ advice are health professionals, scientists and researchers. When it comes to seeking advice for a healthy lifestyle to follow, in fact, health professionals (57%), health agencies (49%) and official accounts of public or private bodies (36%) are the three main sources of information, followed closely by popularizers / creators of health content (33%).

On the other hand, trust in influencers on lifestyle issues is low: only 13% trust them, while healthcare professionals and scientists/researchers also stand out in another ranking drawn up by the Italians interviewed: in fact, they are the real heroes/heroines of these years for 86% of young Italians, even surpassing sports champions (5%) and successful entrepreneurs (10%).

Adults under 35 also have very clear ideas on which area of ​​scientific research to support. 76% would prioritize the fight against cancer, followed by neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Multiple Sclerosis. Infertility (28%) and Covid-19 (26%) are less felt priorities.

“It is significant that Generation Z and European millennials, according to the results of our survey, believe that health, research and science are top priority values ​​– says Marieta Jiménez, Senior Vice President Europe of Merck Healthcare – These young people are already building the immediate future and we must listen to them. At Merck, 41% of our people are millennials and there are more and more of Generation Z. I believe it is essential that we reach out to them and find out how they think and feel, what they need and how much they can contribute to this social transformation in which they have already begun to play a leading role”.