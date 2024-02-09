Over 90% of doctors consider smoking a health emergency and investigate the patient's smoking habit in more than 2 out of 3 cases using the support of a medical record. While smoking cessation remains the main goal, almost half of doctors believe that smokeless products could represent a valid alternative for smokers who would otherwise continue to smoke. Furthermore, 60% of doctors report that their patients say they feel better (less coughing and more breathless) after making the switch from traditional cigarettes to heated tobacco products. These are the main results of the research conducted by the Piepoli Institute, and presented today in Rome, which involved Italian doctors and innovative combustion-free products, commissioned by Philip Morris Italia and carried out in collaboration with the consumer association Adiconsum. The research follows a recent survey aimed at detecting consumer perceptions of innovative combustion-free products.

“For effective protection of citizens' health with respect to the risks linked to smoking – states Carlo De Masi, president of Adiconsum – two things are necessary: ​​the first is prevention, through education in schools and control over access to minors to all products; the second is information to the general public of consumers, which must allow everyone to know the risks and differences between the various types of products, evaluating any advantages of the alternatives that are available today”.

However, fewer than one in 10 doctors interviewed – we read in a note – ask their patients if they use combustion-free products. The reasons for this could also be identified in the difficulty in finding information on innovative combustion-free products encountered by almost half of the interviewees, with 2 out of 3 doctors stating that they became aware of these products through word of mouth (friends, relatives, colleagues) . Only a residual 15% learned of the existence of these devices during conference events.

“To deal with what 9 out of 10 doctors consider a real health emergency – observes Livio Gigliuto, executive president of the Piepoli Institute – the majority of Italian doctors involved in the survey confirm the importance of greater information on innovative combustion-free products, from achieved through an active role of the institutions and continuous scientific research. The majority of doctors also confirm what was already stated by the consumers involved in the first phase of the survey, who reported having obtained personal benefits in switching from traditional products to innovative combustion-free products ”.

Almost all of the sample (92%) believes that evidence-based medicine can be applied to the sector of reducing the risks of cigarette smoking; Furthermore, 97% say that regulatory authorities should evaluate strategies for reducing the risks caused by cigarette smoking without ideological prejudices. Furthermore, for 92% of the doctors interviewed, health institutions should invest more in programs dedicated to helping smokers to quit smoking. Among these, over 70% of those interviewed believe that this should happen by integrating existing strategies (such as toll-free numbers and anti-smoking centres) with technologically innovative strategies.

Finally, almost 80% of the doctors interviewed believe that, in the light of numerous scientific evidence which would indicate that heated tobacco products can represent a valid alternative for adult smokers in a logic of potential risk reduction – concludes the note – the State should promote a recognition of the importance of a risk reduction approach, encouraging non-quitter smokers to switch to smokeless alternatives.