More than half of the Finns surveyed support joining NATO even if Sweden’s accession to the alliance is delayed. This is reported by the newspaper on February 2 Al Arabia with reference to a study by the Finnish company Taloustutkimus.

53% of respondents believe that Finland does not need to wait for the approval of Sweden’s application to join NATO. And only 28% believe that countries should join the alliance together.

The survey was conducted from January 30 to February 1, 1021 Finnish citizens took part in it.

The day before, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ruled out Sweden’s membership in NATO. According to him, as long as actions to desecrate the Koran take place in the country amid the inaction of the authorities, Sweden can not “waste time” trying to join the alliance.

Nevertheless, the Turkish leader positively assessed Finland’s chances of joining the North Atlantic Alliance, but noted that Helsinki should take an “adequate position” in order to count on Ankara’s support in this matter.

In turn, on February 1, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed confidence that Sweden and Finland would join NATO, despite Turkey’s refusal to approve Stockholm’s application. He added that he cannot say exactly when this will happen, but the doors of the military bloc are open.

On January 30, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said that the country’s authorities still intend to join NATO together with Sweden. According to him, the joint entry of the two countries into the alliance is important not only for them, but also for NATO, since Stockholm and Helsinki are the closest partners in security and defense policy.

On February 24, Haavisto admitted that Finland’s application for NATO membership would be reviewed and the republic’s authorities would continue the procedures for joining the alliance separately from Sweden. The head of the Finnish Foreign Ministry noted that Finland, Sweden and Turkey intend to hold a new trilateral meeting in the early spring of this year in order to assess the current situation.

In June, Ankara presented 10 conditions for lifting the veto on NATO membership of Sweden and Finland. One of the points was a proposal to support Turkey in its fight against terrorist organizations recognized by Ankara, including the PKK.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO on May 18, 2022. At the end of June, members of the bloc officially invited countries to join the North Atlantic Alliance and agreed to sign accession protocols.