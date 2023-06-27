As part of the Youth Day, the All-Russian student project “Your Hod” and VK Education conducted a joint study on the self-realization and development of young people in Russia, it turned out that achieving success is important for 96% of the younger generation. This is stated in a release received on June 27 by Izvestia.

The survey showed that 89% are making active efforts to realize themselves in their personal lives and careers, and almost half of the respondents – 48% – actively share their successes in social networks.

Younger people (54%) are involved in various projects or programs that help them in self-realization, 65% plan to start this year. Education (82%), career (56%) and creativity (53%) were named as key areas of success.

In the top 5 main criteria for success, young people included financial well-being (67%), career achievements (60%), balance between professional and personal life (55%), higher education and high professionalism (53%), and also benefit society from their activities (51%).

80% of respondents are sure that the creation and promotion of a personal blog in social networks helps in self-realization. The main goals of creating and developing a personal blog for young people are the opportunity to try themselves in this direction (38%), as well as the opportunity to share their creativity (29%) and gain new knowledge (27%).

As follows from the survey, the most important factor for achieving success and self-realization was the access to useful materials and industry novelties (57%). For 56%, training, regular communication and interaction with leading industry experts were important (56%).

The young audience uses social networks and instant messengers mainly to communicate with friends and relatives (90%), for study, work and personal development (68%), for entertainment (61%), as well as for sharing knowledge, experience and useful information (53 %).

At the same time, 41% of respondents also use these sites to share their creativity: photos, videos, clips, podcasts, articles, music.

“Now there are many areas of youth development, and self-realization remains one of the leaders. It helps students on the path to personality formation and strengthens their leadership potential in education and early career,” says Christina Shenk, head of the All-Russian student project “Your Hod”.

She stressed that the survey showed the importance for young people to find their calling.

“Our company actively interacts with young people and provides opportunities for self-realization through popular digital services and products. Educational projects of VK Education cover current areas of IT and digital spheres,” said Anna Stepanova, Deputy Vice President for Educational Projects at VK.

More than 6,300 respondents took part in the survey: from high school students to young professionals.

Earlier, on June 17, Stepanova said that several thousand people are trained annually on VK educational projects. According to her, in the educational process, the employer has a responsibility for how he broadcasts his position, how he works with universities.