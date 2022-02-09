44% of Russians have a positive attitude towards romantic relationships at work. Such data follows from the results of a survey conducted by the Rabota.ru service and the Viber messenger. The text is at the disposal of Izvestia.

Among those who do not see anything reprehensible in romantic relationships at work, 11% believe that work is an ideal place to meet, and 33% approve of novels, but only if they do not interfere with their main activity.

16% of respondents are sure that only work should be done at work, and 12% perceive relations between colleagues negatively: because of the negative consequences from them.

28% of the study participants are sure that office romances are a personal matter for everyone.

Most often, in connection with office romances, respondents are afraid of gossip from colleagues – this was noted by 67% of respondents. More than half of the study participants (53%) also fear the transfer of “home” conflicts to work or vice versa. Another 41% of respondents indicated that a romantic relationship with a colleague can lead to disapproval from superiors.

17% of respondents believe that an office romance can lead to dismissal. At the same time, 14% of the study participants noted that such relationships do not threaten anything.

The remaining 12% of respondents indicated that they most often noted awkwardness towards other colleagues and excessive attention to personal life on the part of other workmates as the dangers of an office romance.

Almost 30% of respondents believe that romantic relationships at work can reduce the concentration of employees and give rise to unnecessary rumors. At the same time, 27% of respondents are sure that an office romance can positively affect the work of colleagues, add inspiration and serve as a source of additional motivation.

45% of study participants noted that relationships do not affect the work of colleagues in love.

At the same time, 44% of the respondents in Russia noted that, in their opinion, the “covid reality” reduced the chances of starting relationships at work, as people began to communicate less live. Every tenth respondent (10%), on the contrary, believes that there are more opportunities for office romances, because the number of pressure factors from the team and colleagues has decreased.

46% of study participants are sure that the “covid reality” does not affect the possibilities of building relationships at work.

A quarter of respondents (25%) fully admit that they can have a romantic relationship at work. For 37% of respondents, such relationships are unacceptable. Another 38% of the study participants noted that the possibility of an office romance for them would depend on the situation.

At the same time, 46% of respondents said that their superiors do not care about the relationship between employees at work. 49% of respondents noted that they are not aware of any prohibitions on office romances in the company. 5% of study participants noted that office romances are prohibited in their companies.

Analysts of the VK Jobs and ResearchMe services, in turn, found that almost half of employers (46%) check with applicants for marriage and children to make sure that the employee will devote most of his time to the company and will not be distracted by family affairs. At the same time, every fourth person is sure that family people are more stable and responsible than applicants without children or relationships. Another 43% said that questions about their personal lives help them avoid hiring employees who will potentially go on maternity leave.

The survey showed that in most cases, the details of personal life do not affect employment: 86% of job seekers did not face a job refusal due to the presence or absence of the second half or children. This is confirmed by interviewed employers. According to 83%, they do not refuse the applicant because of his marital status.

Applicants themselves do not like to talk about their personal lives at work. In particular, 55% of respondents believe that personal life is not the best topic for conversations with colleagues, 38% do not want to answer unnecessary and uncomfortable questions, and 16% even said that they do not like to communicate with colleagues in general.

As for romantic relationships between colleagues, survey participants do not see anything wrong with them. However, 56% of applicants and 70% of employers stressed that an important condition for this should be the absence of problems when working together.

Many employers are ready to help employees in difficult life situations related to their personal lives. According to 62%, they should do it regardless of the circumstances, as it shows the humanity of the company, and 17% are ready to help only if it will avoid a drop in employee productivity. Another 16% of managers will be ready to help if the employee asks for it.

