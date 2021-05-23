About half of the surveyed Russian schoolchildren do not set clear goals for their savings, almost a quarter – 20% – save up for gadgets and electronics. These are the data of a social survey conducted by the international educational company “Yaklass”, the results of which were at the disposal of “RIA News”And were published on May 23rd.

The survey was conducted in April-May 2021, 1083 pupils of 7-11 grades of schools in 85 regions of the Russian Federation took part in it.

“Most often, schoolchildren do not have a clear goal and save up to form a financial cushion (49%), 19% of students in grades 7-11 save up for gadgets and electronics, courses and additional education (16%), branded clothes and shoes (10%) and travel without parents (7%), ”the message says.

49% of respondents admitted that they save up to 500 rubles a month, 500-1000 rubles – 29% of schoolchildren, 1000-3000 – 13%, more than 3000 rubles – 9% of students.

Of these, 47% plan their budget for one to three months, 22% plan their spending for 1-2 weeks and 31% do not budget. Seventh-graders and eleventh-graders are least likely to plan their spending and savings – 36% and 35% of the surveyed students, respectively.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, 44% of the surveyed schoolchildren began to spend half as much on leisure and entertainment, 22% – less often go to cafes, 23% – save twice as much money. The worsening financial situation in the family prompted 11% of schoolchildren to take a part-time job, the study notes.

Schoolchildren of Novosibirsk, Leningrad, Samara regions, Krasnodar Territory, Bashkiria and Dagestan reduced spending on entertainment more than others.

Earlier in February, Philippe Frey, executive director of the Swiss Association of Financial Planning Organizations, said that children should be taught how to deal with finances from the age of six.

In his opinion, the best way to master financial planning for a child is pocket money.