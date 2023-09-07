Poor air quality has negative effects in people with respiratory disease, not only in terms of physical health, but also general well-being. This was revealed by a report published by the Economist Impact, created with the support of Chiesi and disseminated on the occasion of the ‘International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies’ during the event “Patient Perspectives on the Impact of Climate Change on Respiratory Wellbeing ” (Patient perspectives on the impact of climate change on respiratory well-being), which today brought together a panel of healthcare professionals, environmental scientists and patient associations in Milan. A few days before the international congress of the European Respiratory Society, the event indicated concrete recommendations for effective and holistic health policies, which take into account the real life experiences of patients with lung diseases, starting from the data of the report “Cleaner air, clearer lungs, better lives: exploring the intersection of air quality, health inequalities and lung health”.

“When formulating policies on respiratory health – says Gerard Dunleavy, Senior Consultant of the Economist Impact – too often the point of view of people with lung diseases is ignored. This document highlights the issues of lung health, quality of air and health inequalities through the eyes of patients with lung diseases, to contribute to the definition of more effective policies in this area”.

The Economist Impact survey and accompanying literature review analyze the experiences of 500 people with lung disease in 5 key European countries – as well as Italy, the UK, Spain, Germany and France – suggesting, not only , that climate-related factors have a significant impact on quality of life, health and overall well-being understood as education, income and socioeconomic status. Despite the overall improvements in air quality recorded in the 5 countries – reads a note – 69% of those interviewed believe that the situation has worsened in the last 5 years. When asked to name the main causes of air pollution, over 40% highlighted climate change, especially extreme weather events and rising pollen concentrations.

Policy recommendations for patients with respiratory disease presented at the event, based on the survey results, include: Recognizing the impact of climate-related factors, such as heat waves and rising pollen concentrations, on the quality of patients’ overall life, not limited to lung health alone; anticipate that climate change may further exacerbate these problems and thus promote holistic climate-related health policies; addressing specific patient needs as part of broader climate adaptation and health equity strategies, focusing on: educating the public, improving equity in access to healthcare, and providing personalized support at events extreme weather.

Furthermore – a note details – it is recommended to: encourage the main players in the healthcare value chain to adopt sustainable practices that reduce the environmental impact and promote respiratory tract health; facilitate collaboration and promote dialogue among healthcare professionals, environmental experts, industry and community representatives and patient advocacy groups to formulate respiratory health policies that are diverse, culturally sensitive and effective in mitigating the effects harmful effects of climate change and, finally, to prioritize research that examines the intersection between respiratory health and climate change, i.e. the specific risks, vulnerabilities and adaptation strategies for people with respiratory diseases.

“The climate crisis is also a health crisis – observes Carmen Dell’Anna, Head of Global Medical Affairs of the Chiesi Group – The report underlines the need to incorporate the point of view of patients and their real experiences in evaluating the elements which, together , contribute to their well-being, and to take them into account in the development of solutions. Policy makers – he adds – must consider that climatic and socio-economic factors interact and can have an impact on patients’ health and well-being. We are committed to promoting greater understanding of the environmental determinants of respiratory disease and to taking clear action towards it, which goes beyond just treating symptoms.”

35% of those interviewed in urban centers – highlights the report – say that poor air quality has greatly influenced the symptoms and only 5% have had no effect at all. “Air pollution kills – underlines Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, president of the Ella Roberta Foundation – but it is not inevitable that this is the case. In Ella’s case, the coroner was clear: if the government does not clean up the air, children like Ella will continue to die.”

Patients who live in areas with poor air quality – the report points out – fear a worsening of their health compared to those who live in the countryside (44% vs 28% respectively). Poor air quality can be a further obstacle to improving patient health: over half of respondents in urban settings report that they have avoided outdoor activities, both physical and social, which could have a positive impact on their well-being.

“It is surprising how preventable causes of death continue to claim victims in this century – comments Arzu Yorgancıoğlu, President of the Global Initiative for Asthma (Gina) – The burden of chronic lung and respiratory diseases is increasing due to the deterioration of the quality of caused by air pollution, which is exacerbated by climate change. It is essential to address the broader implications of the climate crisis on air quality. Dialogue will be key to diagnosing, treating and preventing respiratory diseases. Preventing these diseases – he concludes – it is more important than treating them”.