A third of Italian doctors would retire immediately. And to dream of hanging up the white coat and maybe escaping to an exotic country today are mainly young doctors: “25% of doctors between 25 and 34 years old and 31% of those between 35 and 44 years old”. This is one of the data from the quantitative survey ‘The condition of doctors two years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic’, conducted by the Piepoli Institute on input from Fnomceo, the National Federation of Medic Ordersi, and presented today in Rome as part of the national conference on the ‘Medical Question’.

“We love this profession, we only ask to be able to practice it with the enthusiasm of those who begin! – is the comment of the President of Fnomceo, Filippo Anelli – This propensity for early retirement, expressed by many young people, is a shocking fact that makes us think and shows how deep is the crisis linked to the loss of confidence in the future, the lack of hope for a better tomorrow for our profession.“.

The research was carried out through the administration of 500 interviews, conducted from 21 to 28 March last, on a representative sample of 500 doctors, men and women, stratified by age and geographical location, divided as follows: 50 family doctors, 50 doctors of continuity of care, 50 pediatricians, 200 dentists, 50 outpatient specialists, 50 inpatients, 20 retirees, 30 other doctors.

“The pandemic increase in workloads is significant – over 37% in the area, plus 28% in hospital – which involved the vast majority of doctors and dentists – the survey underlines – According to what emerges from the research, during the pandemic the workload has grown for 3 doctors out of 4, causing nearly 1 in 5 hospitals to change wards (a difficult change in most cases). On average, 75% of local doctors, 64% of hospital doctors, 24% of outpatient specialists and 12% of dentists declare this. A burdensome commitment that has had repercussions – 40% of both local doctors and hospitals think so – also on the relationship of trust with citizens. And that caused, together with organizational difficulties, stress and worry in the vast majority of professionals, 71%. 90% of local doctors, 72% of hospital doctors, 80% of outpatient specialists, 62% of dentists declare themselves ‘stressed’. “

“There are numerous reports – explains Anelli – in the literature about doctors’ burnout. ‘Doctors and trainees are running out at an alarming rate’, reads one of the many published works. Indeed, “historically, medicine has been characterized by difficult working conditions as well as inattention to well-being and self-care on the part of the doctor”. According to the Piepoli Institute survey, 24% of continuity care doctors presented health problems, such as sleep disorders, stress, anxiety and fear, similarly to 10% of general practitioners, 4% of hospital doctors and 3% of dentists “.