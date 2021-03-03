Until this Wednesday, they had transcended at least four polls who measured the impact of the VIP Vaccination in the image of Alberto Fernandez, its management, and even on the electoral stage. They were from well-known consultants but with little connection with the national government. Now Clarion He accessed a study of one of the three firms that have been working for the Frente de Todos since the campaign. The poll circulating in Casa Rosada is of Analía del Franco, is circumscribed to Greater Buenos Aires and brings, roughly, good news and bad news for the President.

It is a survey of 600 cases, in the 24 matches of the Conurbano, made between February 22 and 23. That is, a few days after the revelation of the scandal that uncovered a privilege circuit for friends of power. Basically, relatives of officials, leaders and even the journalist Horacio Verbitsky were immunized with doses that should be destined for health personnel. The issue cost the Minister of Health, Ginés González García, his job and a cause was opened that is advancing in the Federal Justice.

v 1.5 VIP Vaccination Survey Based on a survey of 600 cases in Greater Buenos Aires. In % Tap to explore the data Source: Analía del Franco

The Analía del Franco report accessed by this newspaper is 10 pages long and shows three central graphs. Before, present a “Executive synthesis “. Says so:

– “The flash survey carried out in Greater Buenos Aires reveals a significant support for the performance of the President regarding the case of the ‘VIP Vaccines’ “.

– “The agreement with the performance of the President is higher among women and among those with primary education. The majority of the voters of AF in 2019 also evaluate the actions of the President in a positive way. There is no great difference between the electoral sections although it is somewhat greater in the 3rd section “.

– “There is a high consensus in which the request for the resignation of the former Minister of Health was the correct decision. “

v 1.5 VIP Vaccination Survey 2 Based on a survey of 600 cases in Greater Buenos Aires. In %

– “Refering to presidential image, the differential remains positive. He finds higher values ​​among women, among those with lower educational levels, and among his own voters. No significant differences are observed by electoral section “.

– “Among those who claim to have voted for AF, there is a high degree of support and loyalty (approximately 80%)”.

The good news is obvious: According to the numbers of this survey, 68.8% of the Buenos Aires citizens consulted said that they found it to be between very good (32.6%), good (21.3%) and regular good (14.9%) the performance of the President facing the issue. And 81.4% expressed between strongly agree (58.2%) and agree (23.2%) with the departure of González García.

v 1.5 The image of Alberto Fernández in the GBA Based on a survey of 600 cases in Greater Buenos Aires. In %

Tap to explore the data Source: Analía del Franco

The bad news is a little more hiddenAlthough the assessment of the president -as the analyst highlights- remains balanced in favor, there is a drop compared to the numbers at the end of 2020. And in a key conglomerate for the ruling party. In December, Fernández had a positive image differential of 24 points and in February it was reduced to 8.

The President’s weighting combined in the last study by Analía del Franco 53.2% positive (22.2% very good, 15.1% good, and 15.9% fair good) and 45.2% negative (12.2% of average bad, 11.8% of bad and 21.2% of very bad).

In December, meanwhile, had 61.3% positive (16.7% very good, 33.2% good and 11.4% fair good) and 37.3% negative (11.1% of average bad, 11.9% of bad and 14.3% of very bad).

The other VIP vaccine surveys

Before the appearance of this study, Clarion had already published four national surveys that analyzed the impact of get vaccinated.

1) The first was Management & Fit, which released numbers on Sunday, February 21, just two days after the scandal was uncovered. People there showed distrust in the Government and asked that all the officials involved leave: the vaccinators and the vaccinated.

2) The second was CB Public Opinion Consultant, which detailed how the issue stuck in Fernández’s image: his valuation fell in 19 of the 24 provinces of the country.

3) The third was Trespuntozero, and revealed another even more sensitive data for the image of the President: for the first time, he appeared with worse numbers than Mauricio Macri.

4) The fourth was Synopsis, and directly measured the electoral impact. With a strong alert for the ruling party. Almost 20% of the voters of the Frente de Todos in 2019 admitted that they were considering changing their vote this year because of the scandal.

