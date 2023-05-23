Hamilton-Ferrari, everyone is talking about it

Thanks to the absence of activity on the track since the Miami race on May 7th, in the last two days all the discussions relating to Formula 1 by fans and insiders have focused on the indiscretion launched by the Daily Mail on a possible offer delivered by Ferrari to Lewis Hamiltonfor a sensational transfer that would take advantage of the expiry of the British champion’s contract with Mercedes at the end of 2023.

The Maranello team hid behind the most classic of ‘no comments’, not wanting to release official statements on the subject so far, which quickly made the rounds of all the specialized newspapers in the world. FormulaPassion.it wants to involve its passionate readers and take the pulse of Ferrari fans on the possible transfer of Lewis Hamilton, who could go in search of that eighth title that would allow him to overtake the legend Michael Schumacher, dressed in red.

The survey – three questions to our readers

Let’s start with the first question, the simplest: would you like to see Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari?



The second question goes more into the specifics of a hypothetical arrival in Maranello of the Mercedes champion, namely: who should make room for Hamilton? Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have not currently renewed their contracts expiring at the end of 2024. If Hamilton already arrives next season, one of the two current Ferrari drivers would have to make way for him. Who would you choose?



The third question goes even deeper and seeks to evaluate whether the driver question – according to Ferrari fans – is a priority in the reconstruction of a winning Red. According to you readers, What does the Prancing Horse need most at the moment?



