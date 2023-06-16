The real fight for the candidacy of Brunette to the presidency of the Republic just started; Over the course of almost six years, from the end of 2017 to June 2023, there were barely any indications of the factors that will determine the loyalty of the candidate incoming with the political leadership of the president outgoing.

The quarrel real of the candidacy will be among the continuation project of the 4T of Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo vis a vis the personal project of Marcelo Ebrard Casaubonwith the figure of Adam Augusto Lopez Hernandez as the presidential equalizing card.

The sensitive issue with Ebrard lies in his distancing from the 4T, because in political and ideological terms he has never had a direct involvement with the presidential project and has dedicated himself to making it clear that he is more of a partner and friend and not a part of a trans-exenal project. Ebrard got into PRI of Salinas, was unable to establish the Democratic Center Party, was a legislator for the Green Party, reluctantly joined the PRD of López Obrador and remains in Brunette due to political inevitability.

Sheinbaum, on the other hand, has been part of the design and development of López Obrador’s political project, especially since he did not go through the PRI, although he has not been deeply involved in Morena and belongs to the first circle of Lopez Obrador power. The lack of partisan activism of the head of the capital government caused the loss of half of Mexico City before the avalanche of the coalition PRIANREDE in the 2021 capital mayoral elections.

Adán Augusto comes from a relationship between his family and President López Obrador, in which nothing matters about his institutional militancy in the PRI, in the PRD and in Morena, especially with something that has a lot of value in politics: the sense of protection of the López Hernández family for López Obrador in extraordinary situations. In this sense, the Secretary of the Interior does not need to make known his loyalties “with Andrés”, as Ebrard likes to call him and how the president is not satisfied that they tell him half of his name made up of him.

monreal He has done everything possible to be taken into account, but he has never really been in the mood for President Lopez Obrador to win the nomination. The official model is three pre-candidates plus 1, making it clear that this +1 is not enough for the former senatorial leader to be considered as a continuation of the 4Tand even worse when there is public evidence that he came to vote against presidential initiatives that were key to the lopezobradorista project.

The trend of surveys prior to the start of the succession process -with all the irregularities that they want to put on it- the starting position has stood out: Sheinbaum ahead of Ebrard and López Hernández in a strategic third place. And with the regulatory conditions of the instructions for the selection procedure of the Morena candidate, there will not be many opportunities for a delineation of positions, and from now on Ebrard is beginning to be seen trying to impose his personal project as a factor in establishing sympathy among the base morenista who until now continues to be a lopezobradorista to the point of ignominy.

Sheinbaum and López Hernández are campaigning for the morenista militancy, while Ebrard is seeking the support of non-Lopezobbradorista society and presenting himself almost as the alternative candidate for the project. AMLO-Morena-4Tanticipating, so to speak, the constitutional election of June 2024 and not assuming that he is seeking the support of the Lopez Obrador base.

