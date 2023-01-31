One out of two Italians consider healthcare as priorities on the government’s agenda, ahead of work and energy, one out of 3 believes that Article 32 of the Constitution, which establishes health as a fundamental right of the individual, is not fully respected and for 8 out of ten the State should invest in public pharmaceutical assistance. This is what emerges from a survey conducted by Ipsos and presented today in Rome during the fifth edition of the Inventing for Life Health Summit, this year dedicated to the theme “Investing for Life: health matters”, organized by MSD Italia to explore the key topics of health policies in Italy. At the meeting, in the Ara Pacis Auditorium, experts and decision-makers discussed the value of health. There are many issues on the table: what are the priorities and expectations of Italian citizens regarding healthcare and health in general? Are research and innovation really perceived as a strategic driving force for the economic, industrial and social development of our country? What role can public-private partnerships play in this sense? And, above all, does it still make sense to talk about spending or, more correctly, about investing in healthcare?

“A single virus – began Nicoletta Luppi, president and CEO of MSD Italia – was able to bring world economies to their knees; if today we are experiencing a phase of new normality it is also thanks to the extraordinary commitment of the Research and Development of pharmaceutical companies – together with virtuous public-private partnerships which should be maintained and consolidated for an increasingly resilient, inclusive and sustainable health governance. A commitment that requires an institutional, regulatory and economic ecosystem that finally looks favorably on Innovation, as a factor generating Value, as an investment for the country rather than a mere current expense”.

The recognition of the strategic value of healthcare and, more generally, of health seems to have partially “rarefied” on the country’s political agenda – it emerged from the event – as well as the media coverage dedicated to health issues, which has gone from 80% of first months of 2020 (Agcom data) to an absolutely residual share today. A perception that seems to be supported by the data from the Ipsos research.

“The new emergencies that Covid has brought and the pre-existing ones that the pandemic has highlighted and aggravated – says Elena Bonetti, member of the XII Chamber Commission – must find a structural response of planning and intervention. We need more staff and an efficient reorganization, starting from the urgent need to eliminate waiting lists for diagnostic tests, which puts the three axes of investments in training, territorial medicine and excellence into a system. The Pnrr alone is not enough”.

The pandemic “has forced the overcoming of an accounting approach to the issue of the right to health – highlights Ugo Cappellacci, president of the XII Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber -. The priorities are the recruitment of health personnel and the improvement of their professional treatment and working conditions. We need to overcome the limited number in the Faculty of Medicine and relaunch specialization schools and define a health system that sees greater integration between the hospital and the territory, with an increase in home services “.

The NHS “must approach differently – reasons Vanessa Cattoi, member of the V Commission of the Chamber – if we want to overcome the current critical issues and make scientific health innovations accessible to a greater number of people and sustainable from an economic point of view. The resources made available by the Pnrr in the Health mission represent an opportunity in this sense, responding to the input that comes from the EU to enhance territorial assistance and encourage the research and innovation capacity of the system. To this end, I drew the attention of the Government through an agenda signed by me, approved in the context of the last manoeuvre, aimed at providing for the establishment of an inter-ministerial working table coordinated by the Health and Economy and finances, with the participation of Aifa, patients and clinicians, which has the aim of promoting and making this desired paradigm shift feasible by considering, in terms of budget allocation, an investment that is now considered a mere health care expense. It is, in my opinion, an issue that must be brought to the center of the European debate”.

On the subject of research and innovation as a strategic driving force for the economic, industrial and social development of our nation, Maria Chiara Carrozza, president of the Cnr intervenes: “Scientific research – she explains – must support society in catalyzing innovation, inclusion, advances in knowledge : a principle applicable to every sector and especially in the health sector. In the medical field, the scientific community must provide tools to respond to today’s needs and emergencies – as it has done in recent years to deal with the pandemic – but also looking to the future. The progress achieved in the field of regenerative medicine, neuroimmunology, robotics and artificial intelligence are already revolutionary, because they are the result of a vision that she has been able to go further. And even more so in the future. It is necessary to move within the perspective of a balanced system between healthcare, translational and basic research; public and private subjects, innovation and assistance. Without forgetting that the person must always be at the center of medical progress: this is the first step towards the realization of a new humanism, in which scientific evidence represents the method and service to humanity the goal”.

Finally, Silvestro Scotti, secretary general of Fimmg: “The public-private partnership sees its most efficient and effective implementation within the NHS in general medicine – he remarks – through the mechanism of the agreement that allows the public health management to program the objectives of health and assigning its realization to doctors, freelancers, in autonomous organization. The evolution of general medicine in ever wider and more articulated associations between doctors leads to the creation of private corporate forms with ethical and non-profit purposes, for which Fimmg requests the investment of resources by the government to guarantee the presence of study personnel to support the activities of doctors oriented towards the themes of prevention and assistance to the chronic”.

General medicine “remains the same, it is the NHS that has not understood how to use it in its characteristics. The health system evidently appears to be in difficulty with economic support and care capacity. He must understand that he can make the best use of the human, professional and contractual resources he has,” he concludes.