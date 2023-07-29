The Japanese technique of kintsugi It consists of repairing ceramic plates that have been broken, regluing their pieces with materials that highlight their scars. The owners of Swarovski are trying to do the same with their company, after having overcome one of the worst crises that this cut crystal products company founded in 1895 in Wattens (Austria) has experienced. The pandemic amplified some problems that the multinational with the crystal swan had been dragging for years: falling sales, a brand diluted in a strategy of growth by volume, the impossibility of competing with other companies in the luxury sector and conflicts in the family that owns it. After embarking on a policy of cuts and a new strategy, and after changes at the top that removed the family from management positions, Swarovski is slowly recovering its sales. want to complete your kintsugibut unlike ceramic, glass breaks into a thousand pieces, and expensive repair is a major challenge.

In the year 2020, the Austrian firm celebrated 125 years of history. But the milestone was clouded by the harsh reality: that year sales fell by almost 30%, from 2,700 million euros in 2019 to 1,900 million in the year of the pandemic. The health crisis exacerbated a fragile situation for the company. Swarovski had experienced explosive growth thanks to the expansion of its presence in points of sale, and a strategy to place its products in the mass luxury segment: although Swarovski crystals appeared on red carpets and were worn by singers and models, most of the products are affordable and cost less than 100 euros. With tighter margins than its competitors in the luxury sector, the swan company does not have such a loyal customer base and suffers more from the impact of changes in consumer habits. The pandemic gave the finishing touch by leaving its extensive network of stores without an audience.

Fifth generation

The situation had a full impact on the family that owns it, used to receiving benefits from the historic company on a recurring basis. When things went wrong, all eyes of the more than 200 members of the Swarovski clan turned to CEO Robert Buchbauer, representing the fifth generation heir to founder Daniel Swarovski. Buchbauer announced a cutback policy that included laying off 6,000 people and closing hundreds of stores. In addition, he announced a strategy to reposition the brand: “Putting Swarovski crystals on 10-euro t-shirts adds nothing to profitability and damages our image,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg. Within the family, critics feared the cuts were too drastic.

Sales the following year fell again, to 1,663 million euros, and in October 2021 Buchbauer left office. For the first time in Swarovski’s history, people from outside the family were admitted to the board of directors, and it was decided to look for an external CEO. Thus, it went from a company led by blood ties to one in which the descendants of the founders retain the role of owners but cede management. Commercial Director Michele Molon took over on an interim basis, until Alexis Nasard was appointed in June 2022.

These changes, together with a new brand strategy, which seeks to reposition itself under the name of LuxIgnite, are beginning to bear fruit. Last year, and despite the economic turbulence due to inflation and the war in Ukraine, sales grew by 10%, to 1,830 million. Jewelry products led this growth, and strategic markets such as the US grew strongly (20%), while the Chinese market remained stagnant. Swarovski has focused more on the business for customers (which represents 85% of the total) than on the business for other companies (the volume of sales of crystal manufacturing to other companies and sales of Swarovski optics and the Tyrolit abrasive products has gone from accounting for 20% of total revenue to 15%). As Nasard explained in an interview with VogueBusinessthe strategy now involves creating “great brand moments”, such as the participation of the artist Doja Cat in a model catwalk in Paris in June last year, which she attended covered in 30,000 red crystals from the brand.

Molon now holds the role of Executive Vice President, responsible for business operations and omnichannel sales strategy. “The pandemic had an impact on almost all the stores, and Swarovski is a company with a large distribution network, so it was like the perfect storm, since we were also in full transformation. The positive note was the impulse of the channel on-line”, explains Molon by videoconference. Internet sales grew by 5% in 2022, and this channel already represents 20% of billing. But the commercial network is still very large: the company is present in more than 150 countries with 2,400 own stores and another 4,400 multi-brand stores. It has 18,000 employees and manufactures its products in Austria, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Serbia and the United States.

“Clients see us as a bridge between accessibility and luxury. We are not imitators, we own a material and we design it. We don’t want to be Hermès, but we don’t want to be just another mass brand either”. Molón explains that this year the fruits of the renewal strategy are being reaped. “Marketing and collaborations with influencers like Bella Hadid have been very important. And so has been the product strategy. It’s like a pyramid: we have a very iconic collection, Millenia, that attracts, and then we have disruptive collections like Gema or Constella”. Molon says that in 2023 the company will be profitable again, although he does not give details on previous financial results. They have important challenges ahead, such as the opening of a large store on Fifth Avenue in New York, the second flagship store after the one in Shanghai.

The war in Ukraine had a great emotional impact on the company, but Molon recalls that the Russian market—in which he decided to suspend operations—did not have a very important weight. The strategic markets are the United States, China and Europe (with Italy, France, Germany, Austria and Spain in the lead). “In Spain, the growth registered in 2022 was double digit, and we have 70% of the stores operated directly by us and 30% in collaboration, especially with El Corte Inglés, which is a reference partner,” explains Molon. , who sees a lot of potential in southern Europe: “Our new proposal is fitting in very well in this market.”

