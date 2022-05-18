“In the past 24 hours, 694 fighters surrendered, including 29 wounded,” the ministry said in its daily announcement of the developments of the conflict, adding, “In total, since May 16, 959 fighters surrendered, including 80 wounded.”

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that 265 Ukrainian soldiers, including 51 wounded, surrendered on Monday.

The surrender of Ukrainian soldiers came after a siege that lasted about 80 days, and both Russia and Ukraine announced the fall of the last strongholds of the coastal city that witnessed fierce battles.

The Azovstal steel plant, dating back to the Soviet era, has become a symbol of resistance to Russia’s attempts to seize control of swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine in the weeks-long offensive.