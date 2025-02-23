Udinese won the LECCE by 0 – 1 in a meeting that was marked by a surprising moment When Lorenzo Lucca decided to launch a penalty indicated to his team, against his coach’s decision.

Around the 30th minute of the match, the collegiate, Kevin Bonacina, said penalty for the visiting team. They were then when the players accepted the maximum penalty, although the problem came from the team that had the advantage.

Lorenzo Lucca took the ball to launch the penalty, at which time Florian Thauvin asked for the ball, since this is the player designated by Runjaic to launch penalties in Udinese. However, this did not care about Lucca, who set out to launch the penalty.

At that time, up to five players from his team approached him with the aim of not launching from eleven meters. In the end, he generated a anger inside the area.

Alexis Sánchez, Jesper Karlstrom, Hassane Camara, Jaka Bijol urged him, while his coach did not give credit to what he was seeing. After a while, the Italian striker was in charge of launching the penalty in front of the LECCE. In the end, he scored the goal that meant his team’s victory, but no one celebrated with him and, Just two minutes later, it was replaced.