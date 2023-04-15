Desert around the sports hall, the incredulity of the people, the habits of a normal girl who was having a special adventure. Journey to the city that has lost a part of itself

From our correspondent Chiara Soldi

An empty arena is a place that becomes surreal without the shouting of the players, without the sound of the ball hitting the ground after a dunk, without the chants of the fans in the stands. This is how the Pala Igor presents itself, closed in mourning after the death of Julia Ituma. Piazzale Giuseppe Fortina in Novara is empty, few cars and just a few people who, with their eyes downcast and brisk steps, reach the swimming pool next to the building where the young volleyball player trained with her team, the Igor Volley, until a few days ago. . Nobody wants to talk, everyone is in shock. It is difficult even to think that the young promise of volleyball could have taken his own life at the age of 18. See also MotoGP | Mandalika Test, Day 2: Marini amazes, Marquez 2nd

THE INITIATIVES OF THE FANS — The lights of the Pala Igor are off, the bleachers empty, no trace of a memory that refers to Julia, at least for now: the supporters of the team, the Baluardo Novara, will meet “to decide all together how to remember her”, and in the meantime it closed in silence at least until the recovery of game 1 of the playoff quarterfinals against Chieri scheduled for Wednesday 19 April. On the other side of the building, the “Pizza Garage” pizzeria, at the entrance a team photo taken at Christmas and the promotion for the current season’s season ticket campaign. Julia’s smile remains imprinted in those shots and in the memory of the owner of the pizzeria: “They used to come here all together sometimes, it hurts to think that she was so young. It is a loss that leaves us speechless”. A few steps away is the office of the sports councilor of Novara, Ivan De Grandis, who entrusts his thoughts to social media: “The whole sports community and beyond is shocked and saddened by this loss. There are no words in circumstances like this. I have asked all Novara companies to observe a minute of silence. See also The reaction of the national and international press to the controversy of FC Barcelona

PEOPLE’S REACTIONS — Moving to the heart of the city, Julia’s name reverberates in the streets of the center, in the gyms, in the clubs. At Bar Omnia, one of the few places that the young woman used to frequent in the city, she is remembered as a reserved girl: “she often spent the morning – says the owner Rosaura – she took a sandwich and left. She was of few words, shy, but always kind ”. “She lived nearby and ate with us almost every day – recall the guys from the Vasinicola pizzeria – Sometimes she came alone, others with teammates. She was always polite, a normal 18 year old girl. We could not have imagined such a tragedy.” What emerges is that no one seemed to really know her. Having arrived at the Igor last summer, Julia’s bond with Novara was limited to the sports club and school. A bubble that Igor was very fond of, made up of maximum commitment and professionalism even off the field, values ​​that Julia fully embodied since she was a little girl, the same ones that had led her to be one of the best prospects in blue volleyball. See also Fabian Ruiz at PSG, it's done: 23 million euros go to Napoli

