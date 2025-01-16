Flick’s Barça devastated Betis in the round of 16 match of the Copa del Rey celebrated this Wednesday by 5-1 in a match in which one of the most surprising images was the goal disallowed by Jules Koundé for offside.

In the extra minutes of the first half, when the Blaugrana team was winning 2-0, Koundé scored what would have been the third. However, although there did not seem to be an incorrect position on the part of the French full-back after Lamine Yamal’s pass, the semi-automatic offside detected an illegal position.

The Barcelona players couldn’t believe it while they waited for the VAR decision. In the end, the offside is due to the Barça player’s toe, compared to the knee of a Betis centre-back.

The image was reminiscent of the goal that Lewandowski was disallowed for the lead as well. of his boot in a match against Real Sociedad held in mid-November last year.

In the end the goal did not add to the scoreboard, but it mattered little to the team led by Hansi Flick, as they won no problem to those of Pellegrini.