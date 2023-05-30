Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 5:58 p.m.

















Job search platforms have become the fundamental tool for users to find a new job. Those people who are in an active job search process should consider all the possibilities well and perfect their resume.

Some of the job offers that can be found on the net are quite curious. In many cases, the description used by the company to search for new personnel is more than controversial, as is the case with the latest offer published by the Soy Camarero account. This Twitter profile is responsible for sharing with its users all kinds of abusive job offers and flashy reviews of establishments.

The surreal job offer that travels the networks



In the latter case, the account has shared a job offer from the Pico Fino company that has gone viral. “I am not going to tell you that this is a super company, that everything we do is incredible, that you will not have a roof when it comes to growing,” begins this job offer. «I want to clarify that I am not the one who wants to convince you, it is the other way around, you have to convince me that you are going to be the ideal person, if you do not do it like that, forget it, if you do not know how to sell yourself, forget it, and if You send me a resume and that’s it, forget it, “says the job offer.

This company wants its future employees to not just send a resume and that’s it, they want applicants to know how to sell themselves and list three requirements that their workers must meet and that have outraged people:

«If you are a trucker, cleaner, stocker, a character from Game of Thrones, or Gollum, do not send us your resume, we are not interested. We are not going to call you if you do not know what it is to sell”, is the first key to getting the job. The second factor may be even more controversial. “We only want young people! A young person is understood to be between 25 and 40 years of age.

Finally, in this third requirement, the company asks future employees to be the best. “We are here to blow customers’ heads, so if you don’t catch the tone of this language or get close…”, says the company in its third requirement.

Finally, the offer lists a series of factors that can help you get a job at Pico Fino. «If you have vibes and style, motivation, you like weddings, you like risk, you have humor, you laugh at yourself and you are not afraid of traveling… we may take you into account». Criticism of this type of offer in which a certain age range is required and many other requirements have not taken long to come to light.

There are many who have reacted on networks to this surreal text. “Red flag”, “the social madness in which the world lives today”, “to run away”, or “to denounce the union”, are some of the responses from people who have read the offer on the account of I’m a waiter.