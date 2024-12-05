Coke Mesh He lived a surreal moment in Miami, when he was hired for a private concert and, at first, it seemed like it was going to be very special. “The man He told me that he was going to propose to his girlfriend, whom he loved. deeply,” he explained in Martinez and brothers.

“He told me that they had separated, but that he was finally going to declare himself“There, I should have suspected something,” he confessed with a laugh. The singer moved to the place: “We were business classwith a suite in a great hotel, everything was great.”

When he arrived at the site, he did the sound check and all the necessary procedures to make a stellar appearance in the order. “When we went to sing now, They told me there had been a problem and that I better have a beer while I waited,” he said.

“The boy, who was very young, arrived sweating,” Coque laughed. “That he had met the bride at the reception, because he did not live in Miami, and that she had told him: ‘I told you that I didn’t want to see you again in my life“Let you go!” he recalled.

Dani Martínez took the opportunity to ask: “Didn’t you go out there singing? To get paid, at least.” “No,” replied Coque, “I am an old dog and we had already receivedthat’s why we could break our asses“.