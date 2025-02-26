Marc turned He wanted to know the story about The mysterious disappearance of underwear of Anna Castillo. That is why he took advantage of the actress’s visit to Late Xou to know all the details of an event that seemed paranormal and ended up being surreal.

“Let’s see, I’m going to get red,” he laughed before he started telling what happened to him. “For an era, rolling the series of His MajestyI was a little ass, “the anecdote started.” I stayed with my boyfriend at the door of my house and He told me that if the panties on the floor were mine“He explained.

While in the street, he recognized his underwear. “I thought they could fly along the balcony, I took them and threw them,” he explained. “A few days later, we went to A restaurant And when I got up to go to the bathroom, he told me yes The tanga of the ground was mine“He laughed, confirming that he was his.

“I didn’t understand how a restaurant could be on the floor, so I thought I was carrying it in my bag“I developed.” The next day, climbing the stairs, other panties peeked through my pants, “he continued laughing.

The mystery of the appearance of panties on public roads was quickly resolved: “When it came from rolling I removed my pants and panties fast, but left them inside accidentally. When I put on the same pants, but with new panties, they stayed inside. ”