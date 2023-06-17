The third wave of heat, has even caused deaths, because in the face of temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius in most of the states of Mexico, they are unbearable, therefore, a A young Yucatecan man went viral with a surprising video in which he gave advice to reduce and bear the heat.

The National Meteorological Service issued a notice in which it declared that the third heat wave has not yet ended, due to the anticyclonic circulation in the middle levels of the atmosphere. Given this, a Mexican woman gave tips so that everyone can resist the high temperatures that plague in almost the entire country.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@lylocyv’ account released two videos that immediately went viral and have thousands of comments for their recommendations.

The young woman from Mérida Yucatán, after saying that she was born to share tips for caring for water, mentioned: “you are going to grab water and put it in a bucket and then grab a Tupperware and you are going to take your normal bath, but with your bucket inside the bathroom… you cool off like a chick… you take out that water that is already dirty, that you already used… you can water the tree that I already told you to sow”.

Among the tricks, the Yucatecan influencer Lylo Fa, recommended placing water outside their houses, for street animals, as well as placing the fan in the window, to get more air.

Finally, the tiktoker talked about how sometimes many confuse thirst with a lack of food, for which she explained how to recognize if what you have is dehydration: “You can do your infusions with fruit and cucumber. Take great care of temperature changes, try to drink warm water on time, so don’t be afraid to sweat… here are some symptoms of dehydration; dry mouth, dizziness, headache, fatigue, nausea and vomiting, rapid and weak pulse, and thirst.