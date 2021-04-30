Federico Amador (45), renowned Argentine actor who starred in daily strips, movies and is in a relationship with Florence Bertotti, since he was a child he had a great affection for animals. Recently it became known that he decided to leave his work in fiction to dedicate himself entirely to rescuing endangered species or given by neighbors who had them as pets.

It has been more than a century since the Animal Day It is held in Argentina every April 29, in commemoration of the death of Ignacio Lucas Albarracín, a pioneer in the fight for animal rights. But the battle to be respected is still in force, and Amador became a rage in the networks for being one of the standard bearers of that fight since the Tigre Educational Serpentarium.

There save snakes, receives injured animals or adopts dangerous reptiles or turtles that people had as pets, despite being prohibited.

“Since I was little, I spent the day above the trees and always walked in the green, looking for bugs, so I started studying animals. At first I was a fan of whales, but then I went to land. When I was young I was not a fan of snakes, I just realized that it was such a persecuted and punished animal that I began to internalize. When I started working with them, I discovered this interesting world of reptiles in general ”, says Amador.

This home for animals was born in 2019 and is dedicated to rescuing reptiles from the mascotism and wildlife trafficking.

.“I made some nature documentaries and I began to visit some rescue centers that were throughout the country where there are very suitable and trained people, but who had a lack of resources. We don’t dedicate money to the environment as you should, so people do what they can, ”says the actor.

“We are on the way, in an awakening as a society.” Amador and the Serpentarium team raise awareness about the importance of reptiles in the environment.

In this center, Amador and his team are dedicated to receiving from snakes, turtles, toads, spiders, which are housed in a precarious way in different parts of the country, and thus provide them with accommodation, food and care. When the reptiles recover, they are returned to the natural habitat.

“There are about 50 animals that we check that are in good condition. We start the day with the cleaning tasks, we change the water of each reptile, we clean the feces and we feed them. Each one has its diet, from worms and insects to beef and mice. It is a daily check-up job ”, he specifies.

Another of the main objectives of the Serpentarium is to educate on respect for nature and discuss the care of reptiles, the use of plastic, and energy. In the center, a classroom was set up that is focused on giving talks to both schools and interested people, “the center is designed for education, not for exhibition,” says the activist.

And he adds: “We are very afraid of snakes, they were taken as the bad guys in the movies. We teach people that they are not harmful, that fulfill a function in the environment. The spiders they are also highly targeted and important as biological controllers. Where we see one, we hit it with a flip-flop, but they are small miracles of nature to end up under an espadrille. We show people how wonderful nature has and its perfect circle ”.

“The most important thing about this place is that not intended for environmentalists, but for a tourist who is walking, he finds this space and gets closer to nature, that even the snakes that he hated and was afraid, now look at them with different eyes. ‘Go back to nature, which is good’, that is the message. Come back, that’s where we come from ”, stressed the protectionist.

Since adolescence, Amador was an activist and had a future immersed in nature in mind.

.“When I was 16 I was a member of Greenpeace, I distributed brochures and painted the businesses that sold covered with fur, after life took me the other way. I wanted to study biology or veterinary medicine, but I had two subjects left hanging from the school and I couldn’t. Meanwhile I was doing theater, which I also liked ”, he relates.

Daily work. Weighing, measurement, deworming and sanitary control in the Serpentarium.

In recent months, the news that Amador, husband of actress Florencia Bertotti (with whom he shared a cast in the series Niní) would leave the performance circulated on the Internet.

“I do not regret anything, I had a very happy career, but if I would go back at 20 I would study what I liked at that time. It seems to me that the two things coexist, but I can’t accept acting jobs today because this takes a lot of time. Periodically, I feel like studying and since the virtual modality was implemented, I seriously rethought about starting a career. The desire is always there ”, confesses Amador.

AC