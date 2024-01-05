A cat showed his most protective side by saving the family dog ​​from the ferocious attack of a pair of coyotes in Edmond, North Dakota. When little Oakley, a Havanese, was in the garden, she fell prey to the fast carnivores, however, Binx, the cat, showed his more protective side and scared away the attackers. The brave action of the kitten was recorded in a surprising video.

On December 1, Lane Dyer's family suffered a severe scare when they heard growling and howling noises in the backyard. As he opens the door, the family's small dog, a Havanese named Oakley ran into the house and sought refuge in one of the upstairs rooms..

“They had opened his chest and side and he was bleeding profusely.”said the owner of the dog to Fox News. Dyer's wife wrapped the dog in a towel and they took the dog to an emergency room. On the way to the veterinary clinic, the couple discovered what had happened by watching the video captured by the security camera.

The Dyers had left Oakley alone in the garden, while they tended to their other two dogs inside their house. The security video captured the moment when the dog was attacked by two coyotes.who are stopped by the brave intervention of Binx, the house cat.

How did a cat save a dog from an attack by two coyotes?



“He knew exactly what was happening: without hesitation, he acted“Dyer said of his cat Binx's brave intervention. “Once on the ground, he made a lot of noise, hissing and lunged at the coyotes,” the man added.

Binx is an outdoor cat who lives in the Dyers' yard. He began visiting them when he was a stray cat just a few weeks old and the family decided to take care of her, feed him and see to his well-being. However, Binx does not like being inside the house and prefers his freedom. . “He likes the elements, and I'm sure he's been in many situations where he's had to defend himself,” said the man, who shared that Oakley recovers satisfactorily from attack.