Tigres arrives at the Clausura 2024 tournament as one of the top candidates for the Liga MX title. According to figures from the Transfermarkt portal, for this season, the UANL team has an approximate value of 68.5 million euros and is in third place among the most valuable squads, after Club América and Monterrey.
According to this specialized portal, Juan Brunetta, who came to the club as a reinforcement for this season, is the most expensive player on the team, since his value amounts to 10 million euros. In second place is Fernando Gorriarán, who is worth nine million euros.
In third place is Jesús Angulo. The left back has had great growth since his arrival at the UANL team and is currently worth seven million euros. In fourth place is Samir Caetano; The Brazilian central defender is worth six million euros.
Sebastián Córdova closes the top 5 of the highest valued players in the squad, with six million euros.
Some elements, such as Diego Lainez, appreciated during the last semester, although veteran elements such as André Pierre Gignac, Guido Pizarro, Luis Quiñones, Rafael Carioca, Nahuel Guzmán and Javier Aquino continue to depreciate in the market.
It seems that the Tigres squad is closed for Clausura 2024 and that the team will not look for more additions unless they suffer an unexpected loss. Will Tigres be able to compete for the title again this tournament?
