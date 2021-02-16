The Internet is an effective information exchange tool. When products are purchased or money transfers are made, what is being done is transferring data – the product you want, your address and bank information – to a series of intermediaries – the store, the bank and the transport company. carry out the process. “I have no way of sending value over the Internet without intermediaries,” says Telecommunications engineer and entrepreneur Alex Puig in the video that leads this article.

Therefore, the technology blockchain proposes something that can modify the form of exchange in society: the transfer of value through the Internet. Its first application has been that of a currency, bitcoin, to which more than 7,000 different ones have already been added today. “Blockchain it gives the opportunity to digitize any type of value and be able to send it directly between two individuals or two companies ”, he adds.

To better understand how this novel system works, Puig explains that, if two people want to put a new currency into operation, it would be enough for one of them to have an accounting book in which they note that only he and no one else has, for example, 100 coins. When you want to transfer coins to someone else, they will give you a copy of the ledger. Thus there will already be two individuals with the same ledger. If the first person intends to send 50 coins to the second, the first thing this person will do is check in the book that they really have enough coins to deal with the shipment. The moment it is consumed, the receiver will note that it has 50 and that the sender has another 50. And so on. “Multiply the same by thousands of computers around the world with the same capacity,” says Puig.

The blockchain it is, as the expert is sure, a consensus protocol. “It’s just how we all agree on what the truth is and the truth is the state of this ledger,” he adds. Its aim is to apply this method to company values, not only to money, but also, for example, to the exchange of kilowatt hours, liters of gasoline or documents. The very nature of this system also guarantees the safety of operations.

“If you are able to enter and manipulate a ledger, what use is it going to do? Probably nothing, because you have thousands of other accounting books that tell you that you are wrong ”, explains Puig, founder of Alastria Blockchain Ecosystem, a consortium of companies, including Banco Santander, BBVA, Repsol, Everis, Banco Sabadell o Gas Natural, specialized in the development of this technology.

At Alastria Blockchain Ecosystem they seek to identify very complex or frictional processes within each organization and explore how technology blockchain, this shared book, can improve them. In the video that leads the article, prepared by the Vodafone Observatory of the Company, the expert delves into the operation of this revolutionary digital tool.