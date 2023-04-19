Mexico.-‘Flower of Capomo’ It is one of the songs that through the years remains valid, Well, it is heard in every private or public party offered by northern singers and groups, particularly.

Behind each song there is a story about its origin and in the case of ‘Flor de Capomo’ it is no exception, and various news portals now allude to the origin of said melody.

‘Flor de Capomo’ has been sung by countless singers in the regional mexican. Los Cardenales de Nuevo León, Ramón Vega, Janeth Valenzuela, Grupo Pesado and María Inés Ochoa are just some of the artists who They have endorsed the version of said theme.

On YouTube you can find the videos in which the aforementioned artists sing ‘Flor de Capomo’, but the version of how the melody that is favorite of many people through the years.

The song was composed in Yaqui and is sung in Spanish and contains a story perhaps little known to the public, since it is said that it was composed by Sonoran musicians, specifically from the Yaqui ethnic group, a group that is accentuated in the south of that State.

Originally to ‘Flower of Capomo’ he was known by the names of ‘Capo sewa’ or ‘Kaposewa’, He became popular in the region in the sixties in the voice of the duet Los Los Hermanos Molina from Pueblo de Pótam.

The first group to record it in Spanish was Carlos and José, originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, in 1970, which meant great success for them, despite not knowing the Yaqui language.

Ramón Vega would have been one of the first singers to interpret ‘Flor de Capomo’ In the two versions and with respect to what the lyrics say, it can be seen that it narrates the moment in which a Yaqui woman falls in love, who lived in the Baátakomsikawi town.

Ramon Vega. Facebook photo

This woman was nicknamed ‘La Niña’, because she was about 15 years old when she inspired the song and in the lyrics it is alluded to because of its beauty, since they compared it to a plant of the water lily spice or water lily, called capomo.

‘Flower of Capomo’ is considered important piece in the culture of Mexico and that is why it is part of the Media Library of the National Institute of Anthropology and History, it is also registered as part of a record entitled ‘Musical Testimony of Mexico, volume 59, volume IN°. 18’, which introduces songs from the north of Mexico.

Regarding the composer of ‘Flor de Capomo’, it is known that José Molina Palma, originally from Pótam Río Yaqui, has claimed to be the only author of the song in the original language as well as in Spanish and denounces that it was plagiarized for not having registered it on time.

As noted in various news portals, there are other people who attribute songwriters credit for said songamong them Sabas Sombra Buitimea “El Matachio”, Alfonso Martínez Buitimea and Federico Arpa García, uncles of Los Hermanos Molina.

We recommend reading:

What do the lyrics of ‘Flor de Capomo’ say?

In the Yaqui language:

“Beautiful brunette

tutulike yootu

kapo sewata

benasi welcome me”.

“Inepo into ilitchi

enchi basilaroa

enchi enamoraroaka

niba welama”.

Yoko matchuko

ilitchi em joapo

nee yepsak bankota

neu yechasaiwa…”.

In Spanish:

“Beautiful brunette,

beautiful you are growing

like the hoods

Which are found in the flower.”

“You, my little one,

I’m hesitating you,

I’m falling in love with you

With great fervor.”

“Tomorrow or the day after

I go to your house,

your mom orders you

A chair for me…”.