The surprising story of a bird that played Mozart’s music. On one of his walks, Mozart is surprised by the song of a bird. The matter would not have been important if it had not been because the musical notes emitted by the bird corresponded to those of a score that the musician had just finished.

Rousseau’s work was the organic response to Descartes’ rational mechanism. Because for Rousseau, the affairs of the State were resolved more successfully under an oak tree, in the open air, than in an office.

The relationship between human beings and nature had a pioneer in Rosseau. So much so that thanks to the influence of his ideas, pets became popular among the bourgeois classes favored by the Revolution. With the new era, animals lost the attribute that identified them with machines; They were living beings, endowed with consciousness who suffered and loved, far from what Descartes could think.

In this time of change, animals from all continents arrive in Europe, with songbirds being the best sellers in pet stores. There was no bourgeois living room that was not animated by the exotic song of some bird brought from the other side of the world. However, it should be noted that the cages where they were presented were highly decorated cells. In this way, the birds shined in the aforementioned rooms. And this is something that we can point out as a deformation of the ecological spirit inspired by Rousseau. Definitely.

Now let’s continue with Mozart, because it will be in one of those shops on the most commercial street in Vienna – Grabenstrasse – when the musician will be surprised by the song of a bird with an allegretto. The matter would not have been important if it were not for the fact that those same musical notes that the bird emitted were those of a score that Mozart had just composed and that he had not yet made public. No one knew her but him.

With this, the matter reached a territory that went beyond the surprising and Mozart felt the chill. In the end, the musician bought the bird, a starling that he named Star, according to North American ornithologist Lyanda Lynn Haupt in an entertaining book titled Mozart’s The Starling recently published in Captain Swing. It is an agile reading work where historical anecdotes alternate with testimony; a book in which Lyanda Lynn Haupt tells us about her relationship with her starling based on the relationship that Mozart had with his.

But returning to the story at the beginning, to that of Mozart surprised by the song of a little bird that was interpreting a song whose score only the musician knew, we can venture to say that birds not only have the ability to anticipate catastrophes and changes in atmospheric pressure. , but they can also play with our capacity for wonder in an example of temporal coincidence like the one we are dealing with today; two melodies so similar that they lead us to think that the cause of such synchrony lies far away, in an unknown dimension.

Mozart bought the bird looking to find in the starling a hidden explanation for the strange coincidence. What Mozart did not know is that what is surprising is not, in reality, so surprising, and that far from the miracle and the unknown dimension and other magic tricks, the truly surprising thing would have been that these coincidences, these synchronicities – said in the manner of Jung- would not have occurred, since Mozart’s music is an imitation of nature itself.

