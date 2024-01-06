Club América took over the services of Cristian 'Chicote' Calderón as a free agent, after Club Deportivo Guadalajara chose not to renew it and with this, the 26-year-old left back arrived in Coapa to compete alongside Luis Fuentes for the title and something that has surprised is the salary that the player would have in the Eagles.
According to various reports, the 'Chicote'He would have signed a three-year contract with the azulcrema team and, if the salary he received as a footballer for the Rebaño Sagrado was maintained, he would earn around 1.1 million dollars annuallyin relation to what was published by the site SalarySport. It is worth mentioning that this could be less or more, depending on your negotiation of your contract with Ave.
The defender spent four years in Verde Valle, after the red-and-white institution made a strong investment in him upon his arrival, however, off-field issues truncated his performance and future within Guadalajara and they had to release him.
The Mexican defender was wanted by Antalyaspor from Türkiye; However, he made the decision to wear the colors of the current Mexican soccer champion.
It will be next Saturday, January 13, when Club América has its first match in the Clausura 2024 tournament. The Águilas will visit Club Tijuana at the Caliente Stadium on Matchday 1.
