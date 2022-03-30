It is almost a fact that Alexis Vega he is not going to continue with Club Deportivo Guadalajara in the long term, the attacker still does not renew with the Guadalajara team because the rojiblanco managers do not reach the price, so it seems difficult for him to extend his contract with the team that wins in the month of December.
According to information from the Monterrey media, Newscastthe Rayados de Monterrey would have offered an extraordinary proposal to the Mexican attacker so that he leaves Verde Valle and joins the ranks of Victor Manuel Vucetich.
The directive commanded by Amaury Vergara It seems that he will not be successful and they will have to give up in their fight to renew their striker, in his contract with El Rebaño there are some clauses to facilitate his exit to European football in case an offer arrives that suits all parties .
The directive of the Sultana del Norte wants to sign Vega no matter what, and for this reason they have offered him a monthly salary of two million pesosalmost double what Guadalajara would have launched as one of its last economic postponements, since a few days ago it was reported that there is a difference of 800 thousand pesos to continue in the Flock.
In this way, it is almost a fact that the rojiblanco team will not be able to do anything against the claims of the Monterrey team, for now, the novel will continue and the board will have to decide between keeping the player for the remaining time or selling him before he comes out as free agent.
