If anyone knows about scandals, it’s British royalty. Over the years, its members have been involved in various events: from accidents to infidelities and sibling rivalries. But, without a doubt, one of the most controversial was that of the link of Prince Andrew, the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, with Jeffrey Epstein, the tycoon accused of sexual abuse and trafficking of minors who committed suicide in 2019 in prison.

The relationship between the two began when Ghislaine Maxwell, a former British-French socialite, a fellow student of Andrés and a partner of the tycoon, introduced them. After the outbreak of the scandal and the allegations of sexual crimes, she was sentenced to 20 years in prison for being an accomplice. But recently, she made a shocking revelation from jail that directly implicated Elizabeth II.

(Do not stop reading: Ghislaine Maxwell does not regret the Epstein case and petitions victims).

‘The queen was one of the exceptional women’

In ‘The Daily Mail’, they shared a fragment of an exclusive interview with the youngest daughter of billionaire Robert Maxwell. From the Florida jail, he referred to the late queen, whom he knew to have close to her thanks to her close and long relationship with Andrés, who was also accused of sexual abuse.

“The Queen was one of the most exceptional women I have ever had the honor and privilege to know,” the 61-year-old said.

Jeffrey Epstein with his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, in Balmoral, in a cabin owned by Queen Elizabeth II and the British royal family (1999) Prince Andrew, son of Elizabeth II, invited Epstein to Balmoral in 1999 and attended pedophile parties on Epstein’s island. pic.twitter.com/UGuhL5Ankb — Daniel Mayakovski (@DaniMayakovski) September 9, 2022

In addition to that, he indicated that “spending time with her and talking about their shared love of horses was one of the greatest honors of his life.” In this sense, he revealed that Isabel had a special “brightness” in her eyes. As she reported, Maxwell was “deeply sorry” when she learned of her death, which occurred on September 8, 2022.

Over the years, the woman knew how to rub shoulders with the high British lineage. She received exclusive invitations to Buckingham Palace and, in June 2000, she participated in the Duke of York’s 40th birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle.

(Keep reading: How did they manage to turn a building with the workers inside it 100 years ago?).

Also, an image was released where she is seen with Epstein, her then partner, comfortably seated in the Balmoral cabin, where the queen used to rest. Some time ago it was learned that they were invited to the place by the monarch’s son and the photo dates from 1999, when they both met.

The millionaire’s case caused quite a stir in recent years and even more so after the release of the Netflix documentary ‘Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich’. The direct and concrete link between him and the “favorite” son of the monarch, who was accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre, who was 17 years old at the time, left a stain that is difficult to erase on the image of the British crown.

Yes, Prince Andrew at Royal Ascot with Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell is the close link which I’ll always remember. pic.twitter.com/WhygD6NaAy — Uncle Ernie: Still following the gee-gees (@UncleErniesTips) January 23, 2023

Epstein, 66, also a friend of Donald Trump, was arrested and charged with trafficking and sexual abuse of minors. In August 2019, he committed suicide in prison while waiting to be tried for his crimes.

For her part, Ghislaine Maxwell, her partner and collaborator, was tried. At the end of 2021, she was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the businessman sexually abuse underage women, since she was in charge of capturing the victims and taking them to the mansion with an offer that was very far from reality with the that they were

(Also read: These are the most controversial phrases in Prince Harry’s biography).

Currently, she is serving her sentence and her story was also brought to the small screen in the documentary ‘Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich’. from Netflix.

More news

Spare, the memoirs of Prince Harry, breaks records on its first day of sales

Harry and Meghan: how much money do the Dukes of Sussex have and what do they spend it on?

This is the millionaire family that owns Harry Potter’s castle

‘El Chavo del 8’: this is what Paty looks like now, the girl who had him in love

Harry accuses the royal family of passing information about him and Meghan to the press

The Nation / Argentina (GDA)