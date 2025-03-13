Nowadays we have the concept that spam is a bad thing, but the truth is that the definition of these are really that of emails not requested, and although it is true that if you have asked for it it is likely to be something that does not interest you, these emails that go to this folder do not have to be evil, dangerous or simply a waste of our storage space.

This is because at first these spam emails, like calls, are sent by legitimate companies that want to send you information about a product or service, a promotion or something similar, but With the passage of time and the increase in the amount of emails they sent, they ended up becoming a nuisance.

And is that unless We lack storage space in our email account or someone tells us “Check your spam folder in case it has come there”nobody looks regularly at this section, and as we said we only went to him to eliminate these emails from time to time.

However, experts have detected a characteristic of these spam emails for which We should not eliminate them whenever a new one arrives. This is because in many cases It is best to let them stand for a time on the tray of spam and after a while eliminating them.

The reason for this is that these emails sent massively by companies They track user activity, that is, mail has a technology that allows its semitants if they have opened or eliminated RapidamentoE, what will give them the necessary information To know if the account is active or notand in case of detecting actions with the mail in question, this It could be translated into the shipment of even more spam emails.

For that reason, the ideal to reduce the spam emails we receive, It is letting them rest for a while, and then eliminate them from our email to release space or have it more orderly.