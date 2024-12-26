The average coffee consumption in Spain is 4.12 kilos per year per person, which is equivalent to more than 550 cups. These are figures that surely increase in other countries and the importance of this drink in the daily diet arises the interest of the scientific community. Those who drink just one cup or more than one will appreciate knowing how its benefits are enriched if we accompany it with a good source of protein.

Its antioxidant content is one of the most outstanding properties since it is linked to a lower risk of suffering from prevalent diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiac, hepatic or neurodegenerative. For its part, Proteins are essential molecules for the good general functioning of the body.: from the formation of tissues and muscles to ensuring hormonal and enzymatic action.

Coffee and proteins are two substances that we would not put a priori in the same equation, but the truth is that they have similar actions about the health that They are much more enhanced if we combine them. When considering this combination, it is important that consumption is adjusted to moderate quantities and that people with heart disease be aware of the risk of overindulging in caffeine.

How and when is it best to combine them?

Drinking coffee is normally associated at the first hour of day and moments of the afternoon. As for proteins, there is no ideal time for their intake but rather they must be part of a healthy and balanced diet. Although there is artificial protein powder that can be added to coffee, it is not bad to remember What protein foods stand out?:

Cottage cheese: 24 grams of protein.

24 grams of protein. Tofu: 22 grams.

22 grams. Greek yogurt: 20 grams.

20 grams. Salmon: 17 grams.

17 grams. Pumpkin seeds: 8 grams.

8 grams. Eggs: 6 grams.

With these foods there may arise various breakfast or snack ideas for complement your cup of coffee with a good dose of natural protein. Accompanied by whole wheat bread, any of these products will benefit from a double action that manifests itself in several ways.

They multiply the action on cognitive function

It is not common to think of coffee or proteins as possible benefactors of such an important function for human beings. Research in the neurological field has revealed in recent years that Coffee improves cognitive function thanks to its stimulating power. Added to this is that ensuring adequate protein intake we guarantee the production of neurotransmittersbiomolecules that, if not maintained in balance, cause diseases as important as anxiety, depression and other serious disorders.

Control body weight

The second of the most notable effects of combining coffee and proteins is surely better known by the general population: body weight control. Both They act on fat and generate satietyand also preserve muscle mass. Here we must keep in mind that we are talking about a black coffee, without sugar and maybe with a little milk, because that way it is low in calories.

References

Spanish Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (2023, March 31). Discover the benefits of coffee for your health. https://www.academianutricionydietetica.org/saber-comprar/beneficios-cafe/

Do you want to receive the best content to take care of your health and feel good? Sign up for our new newsletter for free.