In the framework of the celebrations for the Independence Day last July 4th in USAhe Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) held a special ceremony in the state of Connecticut to welcome twenty-five new American citizens in a particular and striking way.

While waiting for lengthy procedures that seem to have no end, immigrant citizens carry out each step of the process with the goal of obtain US citizenshipdocument that allows them to reside and work legallyalong with other benefits.

Once you pass the naturalization interview, the next step is the ceremony where you must take the Oath of Allegiance before receiving the document. On the occasion of the celebration of Independence Day, USCIS held a special event to welcome new citizens.

At Dunkin’ Park Stadium, home of the Hartford Yard Goats from the city of Hartford in the state of Connecticut, the organization He welcomed twenty-five citizens, who took the oath facing the playing field.“We celebrate America’s birthday, America’s favorite pastime, and our new citizens!” USCIS wrote on its official social media account.

The organism shared photos of the event on his official X account in honor of the All Star Game (All-Star Game) of the Major League of Baseball (MLB) that will take place this Tuesday, July 16 starting at 8 PM ET.

How to apply for citizenship at USCIS

There are many ways to apply for U.S. citizenship with USCIS, although most include the requirement that you have had a green card for at least five years. To begin the process, you must submit Form N-400, Application for Naturalizationonline.

According to information published on its official website, There are exemptions and modifications to the naturalization requirements available to those who qualify.After submitting the form, you must complete the interview and wait for a response from USCIS. If approved, you will receive information about the date on which you will take the Oath of Allegiance.