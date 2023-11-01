Blue Cross A good part of their season will be played this Wednesday against FC Juarez. The Celeste Machine still has a chance of qualifying for the league of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX, but its closing has to be practically perfect.
The La Noria team is currently in the penultimate position in the table with 14 units. If they beat Bravos, plus a combination of results, they could get close to the play-in positions.
With this in mind, Joaquín Moreno would look to play everything in this duel and make some modifications to his starting lineup.
According to a report from the portal Go Blue, engineer Moreno will once again bet on Kevin Castaño. The Colombian midfielder arrived as reinforcement for the Apertura 2023, but it was not until the end of the tournament that he had regularity.
The South American midfielder has found more minutes after Erik Lira’s call to the Mexican under-23 team that is competing in the Pan American Games.
Castaño would start as a starter in the midfield alongside Carlos Rodríguez. On the sides, Moreno would bet on Rodrigo Huescas and Ignacio Rivero.
Castaño has played 516 minutes over 10 games in the Apertura 2023; In this journey, the Colombian adds an assist.
