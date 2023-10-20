The Cruz Azul Football Club will return to activity this Saturday, October 21 at ‘El Volcán’ at 9:10 p.m. and will face Tigres UANL as a visitor, unfortunately they will do so with a series of very important casualties, but they maintain hope to achieve victory to stay alive in the tournament.
After the FIFA Date, the Machine and the rest of the Mexican soccer clubs are getting ready to resume the Apertura 2023 tournament and play Matchday 13.
The light blue team still hopes to add as many points as possible to qualify for the Play-In and not be eliminated in the regular phase of the championship, although the outlook looks quite complicated and there is practically no margin for error.
As if that were not enough, the celestial team has a tight schedule in the next five days, since this weekend alone they will face the current Mexican soccer champion and runner-up in the competition.
The capital team will arrive with a series of important casualties, two due to suspension and one due to its call-up with the Mexican U-23 team in the Pan American Games.
Erik Lira will be one of the absences, since he was called by Ricardo Cadena for the U-23 team, to compete in the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.
Joaquin Moreno He won’t be able to count on his captain either. Juan Escobar and Ignacio Riverosince both received a one-match suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards, which they must serve against the university students.
With these losses that the celestial team will have, they will present a tight lineup, with which they hope to win in foreign territory and add three important points.
Andres Gudiño He would remain the team’s starting goalkeeper, while on the sides he would bet on Rodrigo Huescas and Rodolfo Rotondi; in the center it would be Willer Ditta either Rafael Guerreronext to Carlos Salcedo.
In the midfield I would be Carlos Rodriguez and Kevin Castanowho shone in the recent Conmebol World Cup qualifiers with the Colombian team.
Meanwhile, the attack would be made up of Moisés Vieira, Uriel Antuna and Angel Sepúlveda.
