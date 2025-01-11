January is already here and that means that we put ourselves on a savings plan: saving money and saving calories because whoever else, whoever else, this year has also put into their list of new year’s resolutions in shape and eat healthierand for this second purpose, oats can become your perfect ally as it is for Jennifer Aniston.

Oatmeal, although healthy and satisfying, is a bit boring, we are not going to fool ourselves. By themselves, these flakes are tasteless and there are those who claim that they even taste like cardboard, although if you know how to prepare them they can be the basis of Delicious and very healthy dishes.

From oatmeal pancakes, bowls with yogurt and fruit or base for cakes, oatmeal offers us a range of infinite possibilities, and if we can’t think of those appetizing recipes, there’s nothing like taking note of our idols.

Jennifer Aniston’s high-protein breakfast

It is no secret that, past fifty, the actress Jennifer Aniston He has one of the most envied physiques in Hollywood, so we assume that diet plays a fundamental role in his lifestyle.

As the actress told the American edition of Elle magazine, at her breakfast she maintains a routine that her ex-husband Justin Theroux taught her and that, being a dish high in protein, helps you start the day with energy.

The actress prepares a porridge (or porridge) of oats, and “just before the oats finish cooking, simply, you add an egg white and it gives it that spongy texture that is delicious,” he confessed to the publication.

In this way, the actress gets a breakfast high in protein, low in fat, satiating and healthy. Come on, everything we need to face the January slope.

Egg properties

The egg is one of the most nutritious foods and an ally for health due to its benefits for the body and mind. In its composition you can find up to 13 essential vitamins and minerals that promote the proper functioning of the body and are also rich in proteins.





Among its many benefits, reduces the risk of diseasesprovides unsaturated fats, promotes brain development and helps fight excess weight.

For every 100 grams, eggs contain:

70 kcal

6.3 g of protein

5 g of fat

186 mg cholesterol

0.6 g of carbohydrates

65 mg sodium

