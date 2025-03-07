China’s technological advances and efforts to reduce its exterior energy dependence continue to give results. This week the discovery of two huge schist oil deposits in the ‘Asian giant’ was announced, a few hours ago an advance or even greater finding in scientific and geological terms has been revealed: CNOOC has announced a finding of oil and gas in gas in granite rocks in a buried paleorellivesomething very unusual or practically unique, as experts confirm to the electronic newspaper.es.

In The statementthe Chinese oil company suggests the enthusiasm that generates this advance that also It can mean a significant milestone for the industrysays Jorge Navarro, vice president of AGGEP (Association of Spanish Geologists and Geophysics) and professor at the Polytechnic University of Madrid, explains in statements to electionomista.es.

The Chinese firm considers how “A great advance in the exploration of buried hills of Paleozoic”what is known as a ‘Buried Hill’ type trap (or paleorelieve buried). CNOOC explains that the exploration well WZ10-5-1SA has found an oil and gas exploitation zone of 283 meters, with a total perforated depth of approximately 4,840 meters in the oil and gas field Weizhou 10-5 in the Gulf of Beibu, with an average depth of water of about 37 meters.

Xu Changgui, chief geologist of CNOOC, said that “Weixinan’s sinking in the Beibu Gulf Basin is one of the most explored subsidence in China. In recent years, the company has been investigating the theories of depositing the deposits of the complex buried hills and the necessary relevant technologies. The progress in the exploration of grain Paleozoic reveals the vast prospects for exploration of the hills buried in the Beibu Gulf Basin.

According to the Chinese firm, the test results indicate that the well produces approximately 13.2 million cubic feet of natural gas and about 800 barrels of crude oil per day. It is said that this marks a significant milestone in the exploration of natural and raw gas in the buried hills of granite in the Beibu Gulf Basin.

Navarro explains that “this discovery could represent a significant mile Bozhong 26-6, where recently CNOOC has started its first phase of production.

Zhou Xinhuai, Executive Director of CNOOC, comments that “in recent years, the company has made discoveries of large and medium -sized oil and gas in various types of hills buried on the high seas of China, which have been further expanding the base of oil and gas resources of the company. But the discovery in the Beibu Gulf Basin will help stabilize the energy supply and will continually contribute to economic and social development. “

This hydrocarbon finding occurs a month after CNOOC launched an oil reservoir project in the Bohai Bay, which is expected to use carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS) to allow barrels with low carbon emissions in the region. The Chinese company has allocated up to 19,000 million dollars to expand its production of oil and gas this year and take advantage of more wind, marine and solar terrestrial energy, together with other low -emission projects and technologies to optimize its hydrocarbons business.

However, China is currently producing about 4.3 million barrels of oil every day. These production levels have turned