Marco Verratti has entered into the PSG squad. Once Messi left, the club opted to give out part of his environment, including Neymar. The Italian player was notified by Luis Enrique that he would not take him into account in his project, which is why he recommended leaving. Beyond the fact that the Italian still has a lot of football, being so, the champion of the last Eurocup has not made an appearance or as a substitute in the last three Ligue 1 games.
The market is about to close and it seems that the player has made the decision not to continue within Europe and fill the portfolio in Middle Eastern football. However, beyond the fact that everything indicated that he had a future within the Saudi Arabian League, the contention would bet on a different home, this will be Qatar football where he tries to imitate the formula of the Arab sheikhs.
Al-Arabi, a Qatari club that already has an agreement with PSG, has put an offer higher than Al-Hilal’s on Marco’s table and the player is depending on accepting it, even though Fabrizio Romano reports that negotiations are ongoing. Marco knows that the market in Qatar closes a couple of weeks after that in Europe, so he can take things easy and wait for someone from the world’s elite to convince him, if not, he will just sign the contract the qataris.
#surprising #fate #Marco #Verratti
