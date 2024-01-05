It doesn't come as a surprise to anyone if we say that this season's FC Barcelona has nothing to do with the version we saw of Xavi Hernández's team last season. Last year we saw a Barça that was defensively relentless when in this campaign with the minimum that the rival does in their goal they concede many goals.
Not only is the defensive aspect what is missing in Xavi Hernández's schemes, in the offensive area they are not doing their homework as they should, it is very difficult to score a goal at Can Barça this season.
Today we will bring you a comparison with the data of who is the reference in attack of FC Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski, who this year is being the shadow of what he was in his first campaign in Barcelona. This year the Polish striker is not having the effectiveness expected of a striker of his caliber, so we will compare Lewandowski's data in the first 22 games of last season versus the first 22 games he has played this season:
In Robert Lewandowski's first season, in the Pole's first 22 games he managed to score 19 goals and distributed 5 assists. Some numbers that also explained the success of the current LaLiga champion. In fact, in his first season with FC Barcelona he managed to leave LaLiga EA Sports as top scorer.
Robert Lewandowski's statistics in his first 22 games with FC Barcelona in the 2022/23 season
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
22
|
19
|
5
Robert Lewandowski's statistics in his first 22 games with FC Barcelona in the 2023/24 season
The Pole is far from last season's version, in this campaign, after his first 22 games he has only scored 9 goals and distributed 4 assists. Although they are good numbers, they are not what is expected from a forward of Lewandowski's level.
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
22
|
9
|
4
