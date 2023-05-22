How can you rate a season in which you finished as a super leader and broke all-time club records, but couldn’t make it to the final? If you’re stripedIt is undoubtedly a failure. The team led by Victor Manuel Vucetich fell short in the semifinals and lost to Tigres, the hated rival, in the Classic Regal.
After the failure in the tournament Closing 2023 of the MX League, Jose Antonio Noriegasports director of the albiazul club, offered a press conference in which he accepted all the criticism from the fans and in which he did not ensure Vucetich’s continuity at the head of the institution for the next semester.
The ‘Tato’ said he was hurt not only by the elimination but by the way in which the team was defeated.
“Monterrey has to show other things. We need to find a little more leadership, find ways to constantly hurt our rivals, we need to generate that our great talents on the pitch have that opportunity to attack our rivals”
– José Antonio Noriega in conference
In this context, possible candidates have begun to sound to take the reins of Rayados in the event that the board decides to do without the services of ‘King Midas’.
According to the most recent reports, Juan Carlos Osorio is one of the names that the Monterrey board of directors has on its agenda in case it is determined not to continue with the Vucetich process.
The Colombian director who directed the Mexican National Team in the 2018 World Cup has a style of work and play that is completely opposite to that of Víctor Manuel Vucetich, and this would be more in line with the offensive proposal that the board is looking for.
Osorio currently manages Zamalek in the Egyptian Premier League, a team with which he has a contract until mid-2024.
