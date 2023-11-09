Three months have passed since Thai authorities found the dismembered body of the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta on Phangan Islandin Asia.

Evidence collected by investigators made it possible to piece together the puzzle of the violent crime, which left him as the main suspect. to the Spanish chef Daniel Sancho. On August 5, the latter confessed to being the material author of the homicide.

The two men would have met on the Asian island to share their vacations and enjoy a famous party in August 2023.

Nevertheless, Versions provided of the case assure that the homicide would have been premeditated and that Sancho went to the island with the purpose of ending Arrieta’s life.

Likewise, it is said that on the night of the macabre crime, The Spanish chef would have attacked his partner on several occasions, causing his death in a hotel on the island.

The Prosecutor's Office accuses Sancho of three crimes: premeditated murder, concealment of the body and destruction of other people's documentation.

The doctor’s autopsy did not reveal the exact cause of death, as the doctor’s torso was never found. Despite this, The investigation indicates that Sancho hit him repeatedly.

“He used several knives and a small saw to cut the body, The parts were wrapped in shrink plastic and put in plastic bags that he had prepared, and then he threw them into the sea in the Salad beach area and in a landfill,” says the report from the investigative entity.

Edwin Arrieta, doctor murdered in Thailand.

The new version delivered by Daniel Sancho

While it is true that the Thai authorities are still working on the investigation for the subsequent prosecution of Daniel Sancho, this week the confessed murderer changed his version of events and launched harsh statements against the Colombian doctor.

According to his latest statementsthe Spaniard tried to end his relationship with the Colombian, but Arrieta’s reaction was not the most appropriate.

Sancho claims that the surgeon tried to sexually abuse him and that was then when he used force to defend himself from his alleged attacker.

However, videos in the possession of the Thai Police would refute the version given by Sancho, after the man was caught on camera buying some knives days before the Colombian’s death.

Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta

The trial against Sancho in Thailand

There are three crimes that the 29-year-old Spaniard will have to face: premeditated murder, concealment of the body and destruction of other people’s documentation. This last charge was added because, based on the investigation, after the crime, the confessed murderer took the doctor’s Colombian passport and destroyed it.

The charges were going to be read to him on October 26, but Sancho demanded to have an interpreter from Thai to Spanish, so the procedure was postponed.

Daniel Sancho explaining to investigators what happened in the hotel room. Photo: Thai Police / Social networks.

Furthermore, he went without a lawyer. The law firm that his family hired in Spain ultimately did not specify who would represent them in Thailand., which could be a strategy to delay the process and save time, according to what the EFE agency learned. Therefore, the court assigned public defender Krit Sudthanom to him.

“I am a court-appointed attorney and not a family-appointed attorney.”“Krit explained to the media.

The lawyer said that he has not yet met with Sancho and that he will not do so until November 13, so that the young man can first “meet with the interpreter and understand the accusations well.” Sancho’s family still has the possibility of hiring a private lawyer.

